Hornet attack leaves 18 injured during German wine festival

A German wine festival celebrating the final weeks of summer instead ended with 13 people needing hospital treatment, after a swarm of hornets decided to crash the party.

Emergency services were called to the town of Weingarten, near Karlsruhe, on Sunday after festival goers were attacked by vicious swarm of hornets. Eighteen people were injured, 13 of whom required medical treatment, authorities said.

No children were hurt in the incident and none of the injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Several rescue personnel were called in to deal with the panicked fstival crowd

Two rapid response teams were called to the area to help the panicked crowd. Among the rescue forces was a hornet specialist, who was called in to ensure the hornet nest was properly moved. The entire festival area remained closed off to the public by Sunday evening.

Hornets are a protected species in Germany and their nests may only be moved with official approval.

Hornet attacks can be particularly dangerous for individuals suffering from allergic reactions, in which case a sting might lead to circulatory arrest.

It is not the first time a swarm of hornets made headlines in Germany this summer. A few weeks ago, groups of pensioners were attacked during a hiking trip. Eight people ended up wounded and requiring medical treatment.

All about the birds and the bees... As sweet as honey They are the pollination super stars! Honeybees account for about 80 percent of all pollination by insects. They visit a large variety of plants, collecting pollen and nectar taking it back to their hive. Each hive can collect about 66 pounds of pollen every year. As well as the honeybees, there are several thousand wild bee species. Most of those live a solitary life, not in hives.

All about the birds and the bees... The humble bumblebee They are bigger and hairier than honeybees, but just as useful: bumblebees also feed on floral nectar, using their long hairy tongues to collect the delicious liquid. Bumblebees are social animals like honeybees, but form much smaller colonies of only about 50 to 600 individuals.

All about the birds and the bees... Don't be waspish Wasps have a bad reputation and the vast majority of wasp species play no role in pollination. That is because wasps have a smooth body without hairs, and pollen doesn't stick to them. Pollen wasps are different, though. They collect pollen and nectar inside their throats and feed their young with it.

All about the birds and the bees... Just a busy bee? These little creatures try to look dangerous by imitating the coloring of bees and wasps - but they are harmless and cannot sting. They are often seen hovering above flowers. The adults love nectar and pollen and are important pollinators. Hoverfly larvae are also useful: they feed on aphids and thus help with pest control.

All about the birds and the bees... To bee, or not to bee They look a bit like a cross between a fly and a bee, hence their name. Bee flies can grow to up to four centimeters. They live in many parts of the world, but are most diverse in the tropics and subtropics. Adult bee flies love pollen and nectar; their larvae, though, feed on the eggs or larvae of other insects.

All about the birds and the bees... Float like a butterfly There are more than 18,000 species of butterflies, and most of them are brightly coloured. With their long, thin legs and relatively small bodies, they cannot carry as much pollen as bees. Still, they do a good job pollinating plants. Unlike bees, butterflies can see red which attracts them to different blooms than bees.

All about the birds and the bees... A help or a hindrance? Moths are less colourful than butterflies, but they still belong to the same family. Moths fly at night. That's why they do not need bright colours. But they also feed on flowering plants. Some moths, and especially their caterpillars, are major agricultural pests, though.

All about the birds and the bees... Don't beetle about the bush Did you know that beetles also play a role in pollination? Some of them do, such as the flower scarab, also called flower beetle. As the name suggest, they visit flowers for pollen and nectar. There are around 4,000 species. One is the green rose chafer (photo).

All about the birds and the bees... In the blink of an eye It is not only insects that do the pollinator's job - there are birds on duty as well. Especially birds with long slim bills like hummingbirds carry pollen from one flower to the next when feeding on nectar. Some species of plants have even evolved to produce flowers that appear especially attractive to hummingbirds.

All about the birds and the bees... Sun worshipper Some other birds belonging to the passerine group also appreciate floral nectar. Take this Seychelles sunbird. Its long, slender bill shows that it is specialized on drinking from flower blossoms. This species is especially fond of hibiscus flowers.

All about the birds and the bees... Creature of the night? Bats - including their larger relatives, the fruit bats - play an important role in plant distribution and reproduction. While some bat species prefer insects, others feed on fruit or on nectar. When they drink nectar with their long tongues, they transfer pollen from one blossom to the next.

All about the birds and the bees... A creature that nose pollen In Madagascar, primates like this mouse lemur pollinate flowers and are even essential to the reproduction of some tree species. They stick their noses into the flowers to drink nectar, and pollen collects on their snouts.

All about the birds and the bees... Scaling up Yes, there are even some species of lizard and snake that help with pollination. Researchers found that, especially on islands, lizards are important pollinators. They suspect that lizards have fewer predators on islands and are therefore more numerous. On these islands they can roam around more freely and expand their diet to nectar, pollen and fruit. Author: Brigitte Osterath



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.