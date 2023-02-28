  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Travellers at Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint.
The Asian city was one of the last places in the world to require people to wear masks in almost all public settingsImage: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS
HealthHong Kong

Hong Kong to drop COVID mask mandate

56 minutes ago

Hong Kong's coronavirus mask mandate has been in place for almost 1,000 days. Now the city's government has decided to scrap the rule.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O3EO

Hong Kong is scrapping its COVID-19 mask mandate from Wednesday, nearly three years after the strict measures were imposed in the financial hub.

"I announce that the masking requirement will be completely canceled starting tomorrow, March 1, including for indoors, outdoors and (on) public transportation," Chief Executive John Lee said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The Asian city was one of the last places in the world still to require people to wear masks in almost all public settings.

Hong Kong's elderly skeptical about COVID jab

It was also mandatory in Hong Kong for people over the age of two to wear face coverings, failing which they could face a penalty of up to HK$10,000 (€1,204; $ 1,275).

"We think this is the best timing to make this decision. It is a clear message to show Hong Kong is resuming normalcy," Lee said.

The move comes after Hong Kong's government launched a promotional campaign called "Hello Hong Kong" to bring back tourists and businesses which have stayed away from the former British colony since the start of the pandemic.

Hong Kong, along with neighboring Macau, followed China's stringent zero-COVID policy for much of the last three years. People entering the country were required to spend up to 21 days in hotel quarantine.

Macau too has announced plans to drop mask requirements for most areas, except public transport and hospitals.

dvv/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Photo frames of Ukrainian children are seen in a damaged building bearing the scars of a heavy artillery attack in Mariupol

Ukraine calls transfer of children to Russia 'genocidal'

Human Rights14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Three South African cricket players holding their hands up for a high five

South Africa proved worth at Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa proved worth at Women's T20 World Cup

Sports15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Commuters alight from a suburban train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station in Mumbai

Siemens partners with India on railway modernization

Siemens partners with India on railway modernization

Business18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Alice Schwarzer, women's rights activist, and Sahra Wagenknecht (Die Linke), stand on stage at the demonstration.

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

Germany: Left Party, Wagenknecht clash after 'peace' rally

PoliticsFebruary 27, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen at press conference

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

EU, UK hail 'new chapter' in ties with Northern Ireland deal

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

burned-out car and passersby in Nablus, West Bank

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Israel: Fresh violence threatens to derail peace efforts

Conflicts13 hours ago01:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Culture16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage