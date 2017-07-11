Honduras ex-President Hernandez to be extradited to US next week

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Last month, the Honduras Supreme Court backed the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking. If convicted, Hernandez could face a life sentence.
Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, will be extradited to the United States next week, where he faces drug trafficking and firearms charges, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.
US prosecutors allege 53-year-old Hernandez received drug money between 2004 and 2022 to finance his political rise.
More to follow...
jcg/jsi (Reuters, EFE)