Honduras ex-President Hernandez to be extradited to US next week

Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, will be extradited to the United States next week, where he faces drug trafficking and firearms charges, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.

US prosecutors allege 53-year-old Hernandez received drug money between 2004 and 2022 to finance his political rise.

More to follow...

jcg/jsi (Reuters, EFE)