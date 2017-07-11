 Honduras ex-President Hernandez to be extradited to US next week | News | DW | 13.04.2022

News

Honduras ex-President Hernandez to be extradited to US next week

Last month, the Honduras Supreme Court backed the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking. If convicted, Hernandez could face a life sentence.

Juan Orlando Hernandez

Hernandez faces charges that include conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the US

Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former president of Honduras, will be extradited to the United States next week, where he faces drug trafficking and firearms charges, Honduran Security Minister Ruben Sabillon said on Wednesday.

US prosecutors allege 53-year-old Hernandez received drug money between 2004 and 2022 to finance his political rise.

More to follow...

jcg/jsi (Reuters, EFE)

