 Hologram mummies reveal their insides at German museum | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Hologram mummies reveal their insides at German museum

Mummies no longer walk among us, but now we can walk among them — at the Roemer and Pelizaeus Museum in Hildesheim, that is. There, technology is being used to strip away a mummy's layers, uncovering its very bones.

Ausstellung Ta-cheru. Eine Reise ins Innere der Mumie (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann)

You might have seen a mummy before, perhaps lying under glass in a museum, its skin taut on its bones. But few people can claim to have ever looked inside a mummy.

Starting June 30, visitors to the Roman and Pelizaeus (Roemer- und Pelizaeus) Museum in Hildesheim, a small city in Lower Saxony, will be able to do just that when they visit the exhibition Ta-cheru: A journey in the inside of a mummy.

Read more: Atacama mummy mystery solved: Alien-like skeleton was a human

A hologram of a child mummy (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann)

An animated hologram shows the inner details of a child's mummified body

Using high-resolution computer tomography, which produces digital cross-section images, the museum has been able to create 3D holograms of mummies that float in the air, allowing the visitor to examine them from all sides.

The technology allows for an even deeper look, as animated sequences then strip back, one by one, the layers of the mummified figure. Wrappings and bindings, skin, muscle — each layer is peeled away, revealing the finest of details until the skeletal system is finally exposed.

"The visitor gets a deep and real-life glimpse in the inside of a body that appears to be real," the museum said in its exhibition description.

In the case of the exhibition's namesake mummy, Ta-cheru, a 2,500-year-old woman from the ancient Egyptian city of Thebes, even her three remaining teeth and her fossilized skull will be visible, according to an April article in the Hildesheimer Allgemeinen Zeitung.

"Except for at one trade show, this has never been seen anywhere else before," Regine Schulz, the director of the museum, told the paper.

  • The mummy Ata (picture-alliance/dpa/Bhattacharya S et al./COLD SPRING HARBOR LABORATORY)

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ata

    Are these the remains of an alien? That's what many people wondered after this mummy was found in the Chilean Atacama desert in 2003. A documentary was produced on the possible extraterrestrial find. But the remains were identified as a human. Researchers believe the 15-centimeter (6-inch) long figure was probably a prematurely born fetus with various bone and cranial deformities.

  • Archaeologists looking at the mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun in a climatized vault in Luxor.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Tutankhamun

    In 1922 British archeologist Howard Carter discovered the mummy of pharaoh Tutankhamun in an almost untouched tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings. Experts speculated for decades whether or not the child king had been murdered. Finally, in 2005, a tomographic computer analysis using wave penetration, similar to a CAT scan, proved that he had died from injuries sustained while he hunting.

  • The mummy of Rosalia Lombardo in a glass coffin on which somebody placed a rose.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Rosalia Lombardo

    Rosalia, considered the world's most beautiful mummy, has been resting in a Catholic Capuchin tomb in Palermo, Italy, for almost 100 years. She died of the Spanish flu shortly before her second birthday. The little girl seems to be simply sleeping. It's not known how her embalmer managed to preserve her so well. All that's known is that Alfredo Salafia used formaldehyde.

  • Skeletons in cloths standing along a wall

    Famous mummies and their histories

    A noble assembly in the Capuchin burial vault

    Palermo not only houses the world's most beautiful mummy but also a rather eerie collection of skeletons: The remains of rich people buried in their cloths can be found in the Capuchin cloister's catacombs. In roughly 1600, the religious order's friars discovered that the corpses had only partially decomposed. The friars then arranged them along the walls, where they can now be viewed by tourists.

  • A researcher examines the glacier mummy 'Ötzi.'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Ötzi

    In 1991 a couple from Nuremberg discovered a glacier mummy while hiking in the Alps around the valley of Ötz, hence the name "Ötzi." In 2000 researchers tried to clarify the cause of death of this Neolithic man, whose remains had been naturally preserved by extreme cold temperatures. The man is thought to have died between 3359 and 3105 B.C. from an arrow attack.

  • Bones of a warrior who lived 2,500 years ago in Mongolia.

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Scythian warriors

    In 2003 an international research team discovered mummies of Scythian warriors in Mongolia. They are only half as old as Ötzi. These Indo-European nomads lived in the vast steppes of Eurasia. This mummy, preserved by ice, was dressed in groundhog fur and wore felt boots.

  • The bog man 'Red Franz'

    Famous mummies and their histories

    Red Franz

    This bog man, discovered by a peat digger in Neu Versen in 1900, remains the most famous example of a total of 60 bog men that have been discovered in Lower Saxony to date. Over the course of 1,700 years, substances contained in the bog colored the mummy's hair red, hence the nickname "Red Franz." The bog's soil acids preserved his body.

  • A baby mummy

    Famous mummies and their histories

    The child mummy of Detmold

    Although this mummy of a baby was found in Peru, it has been named after the Lippisches Landesmuseum in Detmold, North Rhine-Westphalia, which received it for conservation purposes in 1987. The baby, which died of a heart defect, is one of the world's oldest mummies: at around 6,500 years old, it's even older than Tutankhamun and Ötzi.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (ad)


The museum's mummy experts worked with the University of Heidelberg's hospital to create the layered 3D-images. Digital reconstruction was also used so visitors can see the faces of the long-dead individuals on screens.

Read more: Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

A mummy hologram floats in a clear pyramid structure (RPM)

The museum experts did numerous CT-scans on various layers of the mummies to create the holograms

The exhibition also includes displays on how mummy research has changed our understanding of the eras when the individuals lived, as well as further information we could potentially learn from them in the future.

The Roman and Pelizaeus Museum is known for its work with mummies. In 2016 the museum displayed Germany's largest exhibition of mummies, with over 200 exhibits.

Ta-cheru: A journey in the inside of a mummy ("Ta-cheru: Eine Reise ins Innere der Mumie") can be seen at the Roemer- und Pelizaeus-Museum in Hildesheim from June 30 through September 30, 2018.

Watch video 06:12
Now live
06:12 mins.

A mummy's secret

DW recommends

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies?

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies? (26.03.2018)  

Australia: Mummy found in 'empty' Egyptian coffin

The elegantly carved 2,500-year-old coffin was thought to be empty and never opened. Scientists have yet to identify the mummy from ancient Egypt but say the coffin offers up some important clues. (27.03.2018)  

Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

For over four decades, she was known as "the Lady from Barfüsser Church." A mummy found in Basel has just been identified — and researchers found a famous relative: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. (26.01.2018)  

Egyptian mummy gets a new face

Does he look familiar? The reconstructed face of a 4,000-year-old Egyptian mummy is now on display at a German museum. A wealthy civil servant in Ancient Egypt, he is now one of the world's best-researched mummies. (12.08.2016)  

Atacama mummy mystery solved: Alien-like skeleton was a human

When a treasure hunter found a tiny mummified corpse in Chile's Atacama Desert 15 years ago, many people believed it was that of an alien. Now genetic sequencing says they were wrong. (23.03.2018)  

Famous mummies and their histories

After a mummy is discovered, rumors often fly regarding its origin and cause of death. Sometimes it is even thought to be an alien find! Here are some famous mummies and the histories behind them and their discoveries. (26.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A mummy's secret  

Related content

Rosalia Lombardo - die schönste Mumie der Welt

Famous mummies and their histories 26.03.2018

After a mummy is discovered, rumors often fly regarding its origin and cause of death. Sometimes it is even thought to be an alien find! Here are some famous mummies and the histories behind them and their discoveries.

Australien Sarkophag in der Universität Sydney

Australia: Mummy found in 'empty' Egyptian coffin 27.03.2018

The elegantly carved 2,500-year-old coffin was thought to be empty and never opened. Scientists have yet to identify the mummy from ancient Egypt but say the coffin offers up some important clues.

Rosalia Lombardo - die schönste Mumie der Welt

Ata, Ötzi and Tutankhamun: What's so fascinating about mummies? 26.03.2018

Mummies tell us stories of past times, with some going as far back as thousands of years ago. But how does mummification work? And what are the world's most famous mummies?

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Sons of Anarchy (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection/P. Gupta)

Harley-Davidson: The cult motorcycle on screen

When a Harley starts up, its deep rattle and aggressive rumble is truly impressive. Driving a Harley is more than just driving a motorcycle. It expresses a particular attitude towards life — also on the big screen.  

Books

Edouard Louis (picture-alliance/dpa/E.Naranj)

French author Edouard Louis: Why Macron will lead voters to the far right

France overlooks its lower class, Edouard Louis tells DW. The literary star defies his country's elites and social taboos with his autobiographical novels, including his latest, History of Violence — now out in English.  

Music

Die Fantastischen Vier and Clueso (Youtube.com)

8 German soccer anthems

A soccer world championship is almost unthinkable without songs accompanying the event. Here are some of the songs that celebrated the German team over the past 45 years. 

Arts

Gerhard Richter stands behind a model building (Hubert Becker)

Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred

The exhibition at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam features some works by the famous German artist that have never been publically displayed. The show focuses on one of the celebrated artist's key themes: abstraction.  

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  