 Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton

Culture

Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton

The interaction between photography and "the dream factory" is the focus of a new group exhibition by the Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin.

  • Elizabeth Taylor floating in a pool and holding a canary on her hand.

    Diva in Hollywood

    The exhibition "Hollywood" looks at the phenomenon of the dream factory with photographs by Helmut Newton as well as those of other famous photographers, including Eve Arnold, Anton Corbijn, Ruth Harriet Louise, Inge Morath, Steve Schapiro, Julius Shulman, Alice Springs and Larry Sultan. Pictured here: movie goddess Elizabeth Taylor in a portrait by Helmut Newton for "Vanity Fair."

  • Sigourney Weaver posing seductively in front of car and building in 1983.

    An entire movie in one image

    Helmut Newton had a close relationship with Hollywood — he repeatedly referred to cinema in his photography and even staged film scenes. Some of his fashion stagings seem almost cinematographic, and he also drew inspiration for his portraits from the aesthetics of artful film stills. Here, he stages actress Sigourney Weaver in a lascivious manner in 1983.

  • Jack Nicholson wearing a hat and bandaged nose in his role at Jake Gittes looking at the camera in a vintage picture.

    Jack Nicholson in some of his best

    In a mix of documentary photographs, portraits, film stills, set photographs and staged scenes, Hollywood is here expressed in all its facets, with showcased photographs by George Hurrell, Annie Leibovitz and Ed Ruscha. This photograph by Steve Schapiro features Jack Nicholson as Jake Gittes on the set of "Chinatown."

  • Judy Garland smiling into the camera on a filmset, in a black cropped top and holding a photo light.

    Judy Garland at her height: Over the rainbow

    Portraits of actors and actresses from the early Hollywood era provide another glimpse of Hollywood stardom. Ruth Harriet Louise and George Hoyningen-Huene were among the famous portrait photographers of the time. Here, movie star Judy Garland is seen in an 1945 image: She made history in the film "The Wizard of Oz" and with the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

  • A blonde woman wearing lingerie and high heels sitting at the end of a bed in a motel.

    Glamour and its shadowy side

    In 1930, George Hurrell replaced Ruth Harriet Louise as Hollywood's prime portraitist for major film studios. The exhibition presents a portfolio with photographs by Hurrell, and also relies on great contrasts: In the same space hang color photographs by Larry Sultan in the picture series "The Valley," in which he depicts the porn film industry near Hollywood — here, star Sharon Wild.

  • Portrait of Marianne Faithfull: standing in black lingerie, smoking, in the doorway to a kitchen or bathroom.

    Black-and-white images by Anton Corbijn

    Here, in the same exhibition space, the historical arc is traced over an entire century: from the star portraits of the 1920s to present-day Hollywood. Five large black-and-white portraits from Los Angeles by Anton Corbijn are also presented in the show, including Clint Eastwood, Tom Waits and the British singer and actress Marianne Faithfull (photo above).

  • Punk couple with black and colored hair, tatoos and suits on a street.

    Los Angeles streets

    In another exhibition room, the focus is on the city of Los Angeles. Alongside Ed Ruscha's leporello "Every Building at the Sunset Strip" from 1966, street photography by Alice Springs can be viewed. In 1984, she documented the counterculture of punks and mods on Melrose Avenue, who likewise turned the street into a stage.

  • Marilyn Monroe in a black-and-white image, holding her hands to her mouth, with a wide landscape and a microphone in the back.

    Marilyn Monroe memorizing lines

    Also represented are Magnum photographers Eve Arnold and Inge Morath, who were the set photographers of John Huston's film "Misfits" in 1960. In this picture by Eve Arnold, Marilyn Monroe can be seen memorizing some lines from the script.

  • Marilyn Monroe looking out of a window; Arthur Miller looking on, while smoking a cigarette.

    Behind the scenes

    In this image by Inge Morath, Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller are seen in their hotel room in Reno, Nevada, after a day of filming. The exhibition "Hollywood" showcasing images from the Helmut Newton Foundation can be seen from June 3 - November 20, 2022 at the Museum of Photography in Berlin.


