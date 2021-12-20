Hollywood in photos, from the 1920s to Helmut Newton

Judy Garland at her height: Over the rainbow

Portraits of actors and actresses from the early Hollywood era provide another glimpse of Hollywood stardom. Ruth Harriet Louise and George Hoyningen-Huene were among the famous portrait photographers of the time. Here, movie star Judy Garland is seen in an 1945 image: She made history in the film "The Wizard of Oz" and with the song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."