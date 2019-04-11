 Hiking in spring in Ticino | DW Travel | DW | 11.04.2019

Travel

Hiking in spring in Ticino

Nowhere else in Switzerland does spring begin as early as in the canton of Ticino. Apart from mild temperatures, the region offers high mountains, vast lakes and Mediterranean flora. Many artists also appreciate this.

Wandern im Tessin (DW/C. Deicke)

"So you're looking for spring?" Jörg Deubner-Marty points to his garden. Red camellias and white magnolias bloom there, and the wisteria is also displaying its first flower buds: "You can find it here!" He runs a small hotel and restaurant in the center of Carona. The house dates from 1790, the garden is part of the hotel concept. Between palm trees and camellias the guests are meant to relax. I sink into one of the rattan chairs on the meadow and order coffee.

Hotel Villa Carona: The garden of the Hotel Villa Carona in Carona/Ticino (DW/C. Deicke)

The camellias are blooming: sun terrace at the garden hotel Villa Carona

The artists' village of Carona is a stopover on my 10-kilometer hike in southern Switzerland. The Italian-speaking canton of Ticino is considered the sunniest region in Switzerland. Nowhere does spring begin as early as here, nowhere are there so many hours of sunshine a year. The landscape is picturesque: steep mountains, clear lakes, palm-fringed banks and an Italian way of life.

I started off with drizzle in Berlin and wrapped myself tightly into my winter jacket on the plane. In Zürich the sun was already shining, and in Ticino it was 20 degrees Celsius (68° F).

San Salvatore: Monte San Salvatore lies above Lugano in Ticino (DW/C. Deicke)

The San Salvatore is Lugano's local mountain

A historic funicular takes me from the city of Lugano to the 912-meter-high San Salvatore. The panoramic view from the top is spectacular: Lake Lugano below, Alpine mountains all around, still veiled in the morning haze. Several hiking routes start from here, and among them the tour to Carona is a classic.

A retreat for artists

The path leads over stones, rubble and steep steps through the still bare forest. Yellow primroses and purple violets shine through wilted leaves, while birds chirp. After seven kilometers (4.3 miles) and about an hour I am in Carona.

The village of Carona (DW/C. Deicke)

Carona: Only 800 inhabitants, but six churches

"They say that if you live here for more than seven years, you become a little crazy — but also happy," says hotelier Jörg Deubner-Marty: "That's why there were always so many artists here." The red porphyry stone from the nearby quarry unfolds this mind-altering effect when it enters the groundwater — legend has it.

In fact, stonemasons, architects, painters, sculptors and stucco artists lived in Carona as early as the 15th century. Their craftsmanship was appreciated and they worked on buildings such as Milan Cathedral and the Kremlin in Moscow.

During the Nazi years, German artists on their way into exile came to Carona, among them the writer Bertolt Brecht. Meret Oppenheim, an important surrealist artist, lived and worked in the village in the 1970s and bequeathed a sculpture to one of the squares in the community.

Sculpture Hermes Fountain by Meret Oppenheim (DW/C. Deicke)

Sculpture " Hermes Fountain " by Meret Oppenheim

One of the most famous visitors was Hermann Hesse, who later won the Nobel Prize for Literature. He moved to Ticino in 1919 and in the same year met his second wife, Ruth Wenger, in Carona. In the story "Klingsor's Last Summer," he describes a trip to the village "Kareno," by which he means Carona: "Behind the village Kareno, ancient, narrow, dark, Saracen, gloomy stone caves under faded brown brick..."

From Carona to Morcote

Carona has retained its original charm. The mountain village is very quiet, only a few visitors roam through the alleys. Stone walls without plaster, cobblestones, wooden balconies, pots and pans adorning a house wall create a rustic atmosphere.

Old house in Carona (DW/C. Deicke)

"Gloomy alleys, as narrow as a dream and full of darkness" is how Hermann Hesse described the place

Today Carona has 800 inhabitants from more than 30 countries. The artists' village seems to attract people who are looking for a new beginning. Hotel owner Jörg Deubner-Marty has also found a new life here: He originally comes from Dresden in the former East Germany.

In addition to the romantic village center, Carona has another attraction: the Parco San Grato. This botanical garden is 700 meters above sea level. Rhododendrons, azaleas and conifers grow here on 20 hectares. "During the months of April and May the azaleas and rhododendrons form a wonderfully colored and scented carpet," says the park's brochure. I'm probably a little too early as at the moment there is not much flowering here. I enjoy the view of the mountains and the evergreen plants such as yews and cypresses that are plentiful in the park.

The path continues towards Morcote. It lies on the shore of Lake Lugano, 700 meters below. It descends steeply downhill over what feels like 10,000 steps. Already halfway through my lower legs feel like they are made of rubber. I can imagine the sore muscles that will be there tomorrow. Why exactly am I doing this here?

Baroque church Santa Maria del Sasso: in Morcote (DW/C. Deicke)

Baroque church Santa Maria del Sasso: a beautiful motif, already noted by Hermann Hesse. He also painted it.

The evening sun shines a glistening streak on over the lake. The sight makes any doubt evaporate. Again and again there is a rustling in the dry leaves around me whenever lizards are disturbed. Between bare branches cherry trees and hazelnut bushes with long catkins bloom. There seems to be no end to the path. At some point a spire appears deep down below me: That must be Morcote.

On shaky legs I reach the shore promenade of the village, which is already in the shade. Morcote is a popular excursion destination with artisan shops, moorings for pleasure boats, restaurants with lake view. In the 1930s, an art lover had a park built here with exotic plants and architecture from all over the world: Egyptian temples, Greek sculptures, a Siamese tea house — in memory of his travels. Across the lake on the other side is Italy.

This article was written during a press trip supported by Switzerland Tourism.

 

  • Lake Lugano at sunset - mountains in the background and a boat approaching a lake village in the foreground - Evening boat trip on Lake Lugano arriving in Gandria (Ticino Turismo/swiss-image.ch/Luca Crivelli )

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    The stunning landscape of Lake Lugano

    In 1919 Herman Hesse came to the canton of Ticino to stay. He found peace and inspiration in the picturesque landscape. His new home was near Lake Lugano, where he often went for walks. Born in Calw near Stuttgart, Germany, he lived with his family first on Lake Constance and later in Bern, Switzerland. He came to Ticino alone, leaving behind his failed marriage and his family.

  • Hermann Hesse Museum in Montagnola (picture alliance / Rolf Haid)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    A new home in Montagnola

    In the village of Montagnola above Lake Lugano, the author rented four rooms in the Casa Camuzzi (left in the picture). The castle-like building was built by a Ticino master builder in the 18th century as a neo-Baroque palazzo. Next door (on the right) is the present-day Hermann Hesse Museum. A table with his books is an invitation to read.

  • Hermann Hesse Museum Montagnola - Two visitors looking out of a window at the Hermann Hesse Museum. (Ticino Turismo/swiss-image.ch/Luca Crivelli )

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    A place of creativity

    The author's desk is in the museum, as is one of his typewriters. From his window, he could look into a Mediterranean terrace garden, which inspired him to create several scenes, such as the story ''Klingsor's Last Summer''. In the Casa Camuzzi many famous works were created, such as the Indian story "Siddhartha" and the world-famous "Steppenwolf."

  • Carona, a view over the houses of the village (DW/C. Deicke)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    With sketch pad over mountain and valley

    Hermann Hesse was a keen hiker who explored Ticino on countless excursions. He wrote about a day in Carona, eight kilometers (4.9 miles) away, in the story "Klingsor's Last Summer." Hesse also went out into nature to sketch and paint. He particularly liked the churches in Ticino.

  • The Parrot House: House in Carona where Hermann Hesse's second wife, Ruth Wenger, lived. Ticino, Switzerland (DW/C. Deicke)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    A visit at the parrot house

    In the village Carona, Hermann Hesse met his second wife, Ruth Wenger. Hesse was often a guest in her family's house. He called it the "parrot house" because of the painting on the gable depicting a parrot. After only three years the marriage ended in divorce — their lifestyles differed too much.

  • A sculpture by Hans Arp on Monte Verità in Ticino, Switzerland (DW/C. Deicke)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    The anarchists of Monte Verità

    Even before Hesse moved to Ticino, he liked to stay here: in 1907 he came to the spa on Monte Verità above Ascona. A colony of life changers had settled here. They lived anarchy, nudism, vegetarianism and provided for themselves. Today on the hill next to this sculpture by Hans Arp, there is a Bauhaus-style hotel and the only tea plantation in Switzerland.

  • Hermann Hesse hiking trail in Ticino (picture alliance / Rolf Haid)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    In the footsteps of Hesse through Montagnola

    Those who visit Hesse's former residence in Montagnola can walk on a circular path for about 2.5 hours following his tracks. The signposts bear the writer's signature. In 1931, Hesse moved from the Casa Camuzzi to his own house, which had been built for him by a patron: the Casa Rossa. His third wife, Ninon Dolbin, 20 years his junior, moved in with him. Casa Rossa is now privately owned.

  • Parish Church of Sant' Abbodino, Montagnola, Ticino (picture alliance / Arco Images)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    Final resting place

    Hermann Hesse knew exactly where he wanted to be buried: he chose the parish church of Sant' Abbodino. It is a little outside, about a kilometer and a half from the center of Montagnola. A narrow cypress avenue leads to the church. It was first documented in 1372, and inside it is decorated with elaborate paintings and stuccoes.

  • Gravestone of Hermann Hesse in Montagnola, Ticino (picture alliance / imageBROKER)

    A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

    Pilgrimage site for literature lovers

    Hermann Hesse found his final resting place on the adjacent cemetery. His gravestone is in the shape of an open book. To this day, admirers come here to feel close to the world-class writer. He died of a stroke on the night of August 9, 1962. "Never have I lived as beautifully as here in Ticino," he admitted in 1954 in his poem "Dank ans Tessin," which translated would be "Thanks to Ticino".

    Author: Christina Deicke (sbc)


A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse

Author Hermann Hesse moved to the south of Switzerland 100 years ago. He lived in Ticino for 43 years until his death and produced his most famous works. Join us on a tour in the footsteps of the Nobel Prize winner. (11.04.2019)  

Related content

Hermann Hesse

A tour of Ticino with Hermann Hesse 11.04.2019

Author Hermann Hesse moved to the south of Switzerland 100 years ago. He lived in Ticino for 43 years until his death and produced his most famous works. Join us on a tour in the footsteps of the Nobel Prize winner.

