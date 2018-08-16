 High Five: 5 untranslatable terms for joy and happiness | High Five | DW | 21.08.2018

High Five

High Five: 5 untranslatable terms for joy and happiness

What makes people happy? That differs from country to country. And that's why different languages have different words for it.

  • Denmark, Copenhagen, brick building with Danish flags (Niaz Moammadkhani)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Denmark: 'Arbejdsglæde'

    The Danish word "arbejdsglæde" describes the joy that Danes feel about their work. The term not only exists in Danish, but also in Swedish and Norwegian. In Nordic countries, obviously, being personally happy with your job is considered more important than a fat salary or a brilliant career.

  • Achill Island, remote village in Ireland with a sheep (picture-alliance/ZB/F.Baumgarten)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Ireland: 'Suaimhneas croi'

    The Irish have their own word for happiness — not about their work, but rather about the moment when a long working day finally comes to an end. That feeling of deep satisfaction that overwhelms a person once they've completed an important task is expressed by the Gaelic term "suaimhneas croi," that has something to do with peace and heart. It's certainly seems hard to pronounce.

  • Spaniards celebrating at a table (Getty Images/Pablo Blazquez Dominguez)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Spain: 'Sobremesa'

    If you want to stay on a Spaniard's good side, you should never wrap up a meal right after the food is done. In Spain, people appreciate their "sobremesa," which means spending a lot of time drinking coffee or a schnapps after the meal. This activity may even take longer than the dinner itself.

  • Lake Hornborga with birds in the early morning (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/A. Mertiny)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Sweden: 'Gökotta'

    Getting up early in the morning to listen to the birds — that's what Swedes call "gökotta." The term consists of "gök," which means cuckoo, and "otta" which means earliness. According to the Swedes, this activity will bring you a deep feeling of happiness and joy for the rest of the day.

  • People drinking beer (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    5 untranslatable expressions of joy

    Norway: 'Utepils'

    As soon as the days start to get longer and people enjoy the first rays of sunshine after a long winter, a striking phenomenon can be observed in Norway. People of all (legal drinking) ages come out to enjoy the weather and have an "utepils", or "outdoor lager," a beer that's consumed outside. For Norwegians, it's a very special moment of joy.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


In the tiny Himalayan state of Bhutan, the pursuit of happiness became a part of the country's constitution more than 30 years ago. The country even officially measures the degree of happiness of its citizens.

Read more: A look at what makes Germans happy

Happiest up north

The UN's annual World Happiness Report has similar objectives. Among the factors that count for the ranking of 156 countries are economic well-being, life expectancy, corruption, transparency and freedom.

The 2018 edition was topped not by Bhutan, but by Finland. According to the study, citizens there enjoy long life expectancies, societal generosity and a lack of corruption.

Following Finland are Norway and Denmark, often in the top three.  

Those seeking more happiness in their life may consider moving to Scandinavia. But why are people happier there? A possible answer could be that people are happier about simple things.

They even have special words for describing joy. In Denmark, for example, there is the term "arbejdsglæde." Swedes can start the day with "gökotta," while Norwegians end it with "utepils." 

Curious about the precise meaning of these strange words? Check out our High Five ranking.

Watch video 03:53
Now live
03:53 mins.

What are Finns so happy?

