 High Five: 5 artists who are masters of illusion | High Five | DW | 11.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

High Five

High Five: 5 artists who are masters of illusion

Sometimes you have do a double-take at an artwork to grasp how surreal it is. These artists have specialized in the art of illusion.

  • Mini figure skateboarding on an avocado

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    French artist duo Minimiam

    Photographers Akiko Ida and Pierre Javelle met while working on cookbooks, but that became too boring for them after a while. So now they play with food in the images they create. The duo invents edible worlds with mini figures who might use an avocado as a half-pipe, shave a kiwi or climb a mountain of butter.

  • Artist David Oliveira with one of his wire sculptures

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Sculptor David Oliveira

    His canvasses have a third dimension. Seen in the right perspective, the works of Portuguese artist David Oliveira look like scribbled pencil sketches. Yet they are made with wire sculpted directly in the air, adding an unexpected dimension to the figures he portrays, and tricking viewers in a poetic way.

  • A baby's crib built into a motorcycle - photo by Frank Kunert

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Photographer Frank Kunert

    German artist Frank Kunert is not only a photographer, he's also the creator of detailed miniature worlds with an absurd touch. The spaces in his photos appear unexceptional at first glance, yet a further look reveals impossible setups — springboards above grandstands or children's slides leading directly into a lion's cage.

  • Model Jon Leonardo blends into the skyline of downtown Atlanta after being camouflage body painted by Italian artist Johannes Stötter

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Body painter Johannes Stötter

    Animals are the first masters of camouflage. Italian body painter Johannes Stötter was inspired by their art as well. The body painter manages to make his models blend into almost any background — a wooden wall, a wicker chair or even an entire landscape. He even turns some of his models into animals that look deceptively real.

  • A woman sewing a white blanket of snow onto the ground. Montage by Erik Johansson

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Photographer Erik Johansson

    Swedish photographer Erik Johansson starts out with photos of landscapes. In his studio, he then works on capturing details that will create a surreal impression once they are digitally merged onto the natural scenery. Here, a woman sews a white blanket of snow onto the earth.

    Author: Meike Krüger (eg)


  • Mini figure skateboarding on an avocado

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    French artist duo Minimiam

    Photographers Akiko Ida and Pierre Javelle met while working on cookbooks, but that became too boring for them after a while. So now they play with food in the images they create. The duo invents edible worlds with mini figures who might use an avocado as a half-pipe, shave a kiwi or climb a mountain of butter.

  • Artist David Oliveira with one of his wire sculptures

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Sculptor David Oliveira

    His canvasses have a third dimension. Seen in the right perspective, the works of Portuguese artist David Oliveira look like scribbled pencil sketches. Yet they are made with wire sculpted directly in the air, adding an unexpected dimension to the figures he portrays, and tricking viewers in a poetic way.

  • A baby's crib built into a motorcycle - photo by Frank Kunert

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Photographer Frank Kunert

    German artist Frank Kunert is not only a photographer, he's also the creator of detailed miniature worlds with an absurd touch. The spaces in his photos appear unexceptional at first glance, yet a further look reveals impossible setups — springboards above grandstands or children's slides leading directly into a lion's cage.

  • Model Jon Leonardo blends into the skyline of downtown Atlanta after being camouflage body painted by Italian artist Johannes Stötter

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Body painter Johannes Stötter

    Animals are the first masters of camouflage. Italian body painter Johannes Stötter was inspired by their art as well. The body painter manages to make his models blend into almost any background — a wooden wall, a wicker chair or even an entire landscape. He even turns some of his models into animals that look deceptively real.

  • A woman sewing a white blanket of snow onto the ground. Montage by Erik Johansson

    High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

    Photographer Erik Johansson

    Swedish photographer Erik Johansson starts out with photos of landscapes. In his studio, he then works on capturing details that will create a surreal impression once they are digitally merged onto the natural scenery. Here, a woman sews a white blanket of snow onto the earth.

    Author: Meike Krüger (eg)


Optical illusions in art is a genre that has been around for thousands of years. From ancient frescoes and church paintings to modern digital image processing: Artists have come up with various techniques to play with viewers' sense of perception.

Digital image editing has made it particularly easy for artists to create surreal worlds. But some still manage to do this without the help of a computer.

German photographer Frank Kunert does not edit his pictures on the computer, but rather creates detailed miniature worlds. At first glance, they appear harmless, almost boring, but absurd details quickly pop up.

Click through the gallery above to discover our High Five list of artists who enjoy playing with reality.

Photo of a Stammtisch by Frank Kunert (Frank Kunert)

A Stammtisch is a table where a bar's regulars get together. This version created by Frank Kunert keeps them well separated

 

DW recommends

High Five: 5 artists whose works you will only recognize from on high

What looks at ground level like random traces in the the snow or sand transform into complex artworks when viewed from the sky. (27.11.2018)  

High Five: 5 of Karl Lagerfeld's most outrageous comments

The world-famous fashion designer isn't known for holding back. Here are some of his most shocking sayings. (11.09.2018)  

High Five: 5 surprising things you can do underwater

If deep-sea diving makes you yawn, why not try a museum visit on the seafloor? But you may need a diving license as your entry ticket! There are quite a few unusual activities you can do below the waves. (18.09.2018)  

High Five: Artwork inspired by dogs

Our first pet and best friend, dogs have inevitably become a key theme in human art throughout the ages. Even for today's contemporary artists, dogs bring a variety of inspiration. (04.12.2018)  

High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

Sometimes you have to look at an artwork twice to really understand how surreal it actually is. These artists have specialized in the art of illusions. (11.12.2018)  

Related content

DW Euromaxx Fotos Frank Kunert

High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind 11.12.2018

Sometimes you have to look at an artwork twice to really understand how surreal it actually is. These artists have specialized in the art of illusions.

Bildergalerie Werke von Jeff Koons

High Five: Artwork inspired by dogs 04.12.2018

Our first pet and best friend, dogs have inevitably become a key theme in human art throughout the ages. Even for today's contemporary artists, dogs bring a variety of inspiration.

Carola Klöckner photographs a dog (DW)

High Five: Artwork inspired by dogs 04.12.2018

Dogs are man's best friends, but can they also inspire artists? Of course! Whether prompting sculptures or blogs, these loyal creatures have led to a wealth of creative ideas. Here are some of our favorites.

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene Glücklich wie Lazzaro (Piffl Medien)

A preview of the 31st European Film Awards

The awards stand in the shadows of the Oscars — wrongly, as the quality of the films is great. This year, the awards are being presented on December 15 in Seville. Here, we present some of the top contenders.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to delve into books. 

Arts.21

Die schöne Helena an der Komischen Oper Berlin (Iko Freese/drama-berlin.de)

Arts.21 - Curtain Up for Barrie Kosky

Barrie Kosky loves entertainment and great opera. He seems to have a golden touch - even triumphing at the Bayreuth Festival. We celebrate the cult director and Berliner-by-choice with a special edition of Arts.21. 

Arts

DW Euromaxx Fotos Frank Kunert (Frank Kunert)

High Five: 5 artists who play with your mind

Sometimes you have to look at an artwork twice to really understand how surreal it actually is. These artists have specialized in the art of illusions.  

Digital Culture

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  