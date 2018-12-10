High Five: 5 artists who are masters of illusion

Optical illusions in art is a genre that has been around for thousands of years. From ancient frescoes and church paintings to modern digital image processing: Artists have come up with various techniques to play with viewers' sense of perception.

Digital image editing has made it particularly easy for artists to create surreal worlds. But some still manage to do this without the help of a computer.

German photographer Frank Kunert does not edit his pictures on the computer, but rather creates detailed miniature worlds. At first glance, they appear harmless, almost boring, but absurd details quickly pop up.

