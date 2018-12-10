High Five: 5 artists who are masters of illusion

Sometimes you have do a double-take at an artwork to grasp how surreal it is. These artists have specialized in the art of illusion.
Optical illusions in art is a genre that has been around for thousands of years. From ancient frescoes and church paintings to modern digital image processing: Artists have come up with various techniques to play with viewers' sense of perception.
Digital image editing has made it particularly easy for artists to create surreal worlds. But some still manage to do this without the help of a computer.
German photographer Frank Kunert does not edit his pictures on the computer, but rather creates detailed miniature worlds. At first glance, they appear harmless, almost boring, but absurd details quickly pop up.
Click through the gallery above to discover our High Five list of artists who enjoy playing with reality.
A Stammtisch is a table where a bar's regulars get together. This version created by Frank Kunert keeps them well separated
