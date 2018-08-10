 Herring tartare from Gdansk | Fish and Seafood | DW | 07.03.2019

Fish and Seafood

Herring tartare from Gdansk

A seafood specialty from the Polish city of Gdansk

Watch video 03:20

Herring Tartare from Gdask

Recipe for herring tartare on Polish black bread

Ingredients

Serves two

2 herring fillets

2 slices of black bread or pumpernickel bread

2 tablesspoons of diced sour pickles

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of diced onions

1 small bunch of chives

1 small bunch of dill

lemon juice

Marinade ingredients:

100 ml vinegar, 1 tablespoon of onions, cloves, red pepper, salt and sugar

Preparation:

Marinate the herring fillets for 12 hours. Then dice the fish and mix it with the diced sour pickles and onions. Finely chop the herbs and add them with the mayonnaise to the mixture. Add a few drops of lemon juice. Cut the black bread into circles with a ring mold, shape the tartare on the bread and serve the dish with fresh herbs.

Enjoy!

