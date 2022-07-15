  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App

Henrik Böhme

Business editor with a focus on economics, international trade, cars and finance

Business is Henrik's passion. For him, it's all about the connections, relationships, power, influence, and who really pulls the strings.

Henrik Böhme knows his ways around two different economic systems. He survived East Germany's centrally planned economy and, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, tried to make sense of the market economy. Helpful in this endeavour was his reporting on the Treuhandanstalt (privatization agency) of the recently united Germany. Its job was to privatize the GDR's collapsed socialist economy. Henrik remembers his stories at the time as daily lectures about economic mechanisms and correlations. Since then he has covered the world financial crisis, the Volkswagen emissions scandel or "Dieselgate" and the downfall of Deutsche Bank - fascinating stories that continue to dominate the headlines and his reporting for DW. 

Skip next section Featured stories by Henrik Böhme

Featured stories by Henrik Böhme

A worker turns a tap at a gas-compressor station

Germany grows nervous about a winter without gas

Winter could be quite cold without enough natural gas. But that is not just the fault of the Kremlin, says Henrik Böhme.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
July 15, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Henrik Böhme

Stories by Henrik Böhme

A giant metal crane claw grabs a destroyed red VW on a metal heap

Another Volkswagen CEO bites the dust

Another Volkswagen CEO bites the dust

CEO Herbert Diess is resigning from VW after just four years. But his problems went deeper than a few off-color remarks.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
July 23, 2022
Bundles of euro notes

Europe's monetary policy shift comes (too) late

Europe's monetary policy shift comes (too) late

The European Central Bank announced it will tighten monetary policy, but Henrik Böhme isn't impressed with the timing.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
June 9, 2022
A tanker with a dented bow after colliding with another ship in Hamburg harbor

Germany needs a new business model

Germany needs a new business model

The Ukraine war is threatening Germany's business model. Rapid decarbonization could be a new way toward the future.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
April 7, 2022
People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine

Will the Ukraine war cause a new global economic crisis?

Will the Ukraine war cause a new global economic crisis?

The war in Ukraine could tank the world economy. What comes next is unclear, but things aren't going to get any better.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
March 9, 2022
A container ship at a trade terminal

The economy in 2022 — gloom or a sliver of hope?

The economy in 2022 — gloom or a sliver of hope?

Under the circumstances, the economy has held up well. But making any serious predictions for the future is impossible.
Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Business
December 31, 2021
The Ever Given container ship run aground and blocking the Suez Canal

The economy in 2021: COVID, containers, cryptocurrencies and a canal

The economy in 2021: COVID, containers, cryptocurrencies and a canal

By any measure, 2021 was a turbulent year for businesses around the world. Here is a review of what will be remembered.
Business
December 27, 2021
14 images
Show more stories
Go to homepage