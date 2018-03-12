Helicopter crashes into Manhattan skyscraper

A helicopter crashed into a building on 7th Avenue in New York killing the pilot on Monday afternoon.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Twitter that they were operating at the scene in Manhattan following a crash landing.

Smoke was seen billowing out from the rooftop of the building but the fire was soon brought under control by the emergency services.

"The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported," tweeted the FDNY.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter. "People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," Cuomo added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attends the scene of the helicopter crash in New York

The building in question, the AXA Equitable Center, a 752 foot (229.3 meter) skyscraper, was evacuated as a result of the crash.

jsi/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.