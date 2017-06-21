Helene Hegemann, born in 1992, is a German author, director and actress. Her debut novel "Axolotl Roadkill" adapted into the movie "Axolotl Overkill" in 2017, sparked a plagiarism controversy.

"Axolotl Roadkill" tells the story of a precocious and troubled teenage girl left to tale care of herself in Berlin. The hugely successful coming-of-age novel initially took Germany's literary elite by storm. But later on, the author was accused of having lifted parts of her work from unattributed sources. Despite the plagiarism controversy, the book was nominated for the Leipzig Book Fair Prize. Hegemann directed the film version of the book, "Axolotl Overkill," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017.