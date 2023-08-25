  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Russia's war in Ukraine
Fukushima
BusinessRussian Federation

Heineken sells Russian operation for €1

August 25, 2023

The Dutch brewer Heineken says it has now completely exited Russia by selling its operations for a symbolic euro.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VYoA
Heineken logo illuminated
Heineken is the world's second-largest brewerImage: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

The Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday it had sold its operations in Russia to that country's Arnest Group for a single symbolic euro and had now completely left the territory.

The company had already announced its intention to close down its Russian operations back in March 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

It has now acknowledged that the process had taken longer than expected.

"Recent developments demonstrate the significant challenges faced by large manufacturing companies in exiting Russia," Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink said in a statement.

Exceptional losses

The deal was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of €300 million ($324.8 million), the company said.

Heineken is the world's second-largest brewer. It had seven breweries in Russia and 1,800 employees.

Under the deal, the latter will receive employment guarantees for the next three years.

The Heineken brand ceased being sold in Russia from last year, and production of Amstel beers is to be phased out within six months.

The Arnest Group is the biggest Russian manufacturer of cosmetics, household goods and metal packaging.

tj/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Donald Trump, seen here, has been charged in two state and two federal courts since leaving office

Trump booked in Georgia election interference case

Law and JusticeAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Asia

Japan's innovators develop 'coolwear' for hot weather

Japan's innovators develop 'coolwear' for hot weather

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 202302:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

View over a water purification plant in Germany

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage