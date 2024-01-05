Healthcare Workers in Albania - Stay or Leave?

Germany has too few healthcare workers and is trying to plug the gaps with recruitment drives in poorer countries.

Image: NDR

As a result, many young and well-trained people in Albania are packing up and leaving the country.

Word has got around in Albania that the German health and care sector has a skills shortage. Many qualified healthcare workers have decided to leave for Germany. In Tirana, twenty-two-year-old Alketa Kaja is doing a special German language course for healthcare and nursing to prepare for her new life. A German clinic has offered her a job and is paying the course fees.

Image: NDR

Only 50% of healthcare workers trained in Albania remain in the country. One of them is Kastriot Qehaja. Even though his job is strenuous and poorly paid, he doesn’t want to leave his country. Someone needs to look after the elderly people whose children have gone to work in western Europe.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 08.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC

MON 08.01.2024 – 23:30 UTC

TUE 09.01.2024 – 03:30 UTC

TUE 09.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC

TUE 09.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC

TUE 09.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC

TUE 09.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC

WED 10.01.2024 – 07:30 UTC

WED 10.01.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5