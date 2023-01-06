  1. Skip to content
Lava at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii, Hawaii, US
The Kilauea volcano on the island of Hawaii has erupted for the second time in less than a monthImage: U.S. Geological Survey/Handout via REUTERS
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again

42 minutes ago

This comes less than one month after Kilauea stopped erupting. It is one of the world's most active volcanoes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lnma

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting inside its summit crater on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The eruption comes less than one month after it stopped releasing lava.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images, which indicates that Kilauea had begun erupting inside the Halemaumau crater.

The US Geological Survey's volcanic activity notice said that the volcano alert revel had been raised to "red" after the evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards.

What is the Kilauea volcano?

Kilauea's summit is inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The park is located on the island of Hawaii, known as the "Big Island," which is the largest of the Hawaiian Islands.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. When it last erupted in September 2021 it continued to spew lava for 16 months.

For around two weeks starting late November, lava was rushing out of both Kilauea and neighboring Mauna Loa, as the latter has also erupted, before both volcanoes stopped spewing hot molten rock at roughly the same time.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Geological Survey raised the alert level for Kilaeua due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, which is an indication the volcano might erupt.

sdi/jsi (AP, Reuters)

