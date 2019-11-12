Have you ever baked something extra special?

At the "Cake International" in Birmingham, the world’s best confectionery artists present their most fanciful sugarcraft creations. From life-sized polar bears, to celebrity portraits and sky-high wedding cakes, their imaginations know no bounds!



What are your best baking moments? We want to see your most ingenious and irresistible work! Send us a picture of what you’re most proud of, be it that beautiful birthday cake you made for your bestie, or those nifty cupcakes you brought to work, or that special pie recipe that has been passed down in your family for generations.



We can't wait to see what you've baked up! As a thank-you, we’re giving away a wristwatch with the exclusive DW design to one of our lucky participants. The deadline for entries is November 22nd, 2019, at 12 p.m. All our decisions are final. Good luck!