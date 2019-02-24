 Have England overtaken Germany in youth development? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.03.2019

Sports

Have England overtaken Germany in youth development?

Germany's youth system has long been considered one of the football world's best. Despite an under-21 loss on Tuesday, England appear to have caught up. But do the opportunities in the Bundesliga offer some compensation?

Chelsea and England forward Callum Hudson Odoi (imago/S. Frej)

That the best young player in the Bundesliga this season hails from London rather than Leverkusen or Leipzig ranks fairly low on the list of issues German football has had to confront in the past 12 months. But its symbolism and implications are significant.

Jadon Sancho, 19, is already making his mark on England's senior team despite still being young enough to turn out for the under-21s, who lost 2-1 to a late Germany goal in a friendly in Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Dele Alli (22), Declan Rice (20) and Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi (18, pictured above) were also young enough to feature in that game but instead have all started for the seniors during this international break. Much as results at youth level matter, is the relative youth of England's squad a sign they have caught up with Germany in development terms?

Since taking charge shortly after a dismal Euro 2016, England head coach Gareth Southgate has won praise and a World Cup semifinal berth by putting his faith in an English youth system overhauled over the last decade or so, after the country fell behind Germany, France and Spain in player development terms.

Jadon Sancho is action for England against the Czech Republic (picture-alliance/M. Pain)

Jadon Sancho is action for England against the Czech Republic

Joachim Löw is belatedly trying to start a similar process of rejuvenation in his senior squad but has complained that "England, France, Belgium and others are ahead of us in this sort of (youth) training". Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff  has also accepted that standards have slipped a little for the reigning under-21 European champions.

Generation gap for Germany?

"I don’t want to say it’s all doom and gloom," he said last month. "We’re in a more comfortable situation now compared with 2004. Obviously we’ve realized that we have fewer exceptional players at U16 and U17 level, but we have a lot of talented players at the moment who we need to develop further."

While Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry and Niklas Süle (all 23) look set to become regulars in the new look German senior side, 19-year-old Kai Havertz is the only player under the age of 22 who looks capable of making the step up any time soon. There is also not a single teenager in Stefan Kuntz' squad for Tuesday's game. England have three. 

After the Euro 2004 failure to which Bierhoff refers and the host World Cup in 2006 which served as a new start for German football, the exceptional under-21 side that beat England in the 2009 final offered another surge of hope and laid the foundation for the senior team's 2014 World Cup triumph. Manuel Neuer, Benedikt Höwedes, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Mesut Özil were key men in both sides while, from their opponents XI that day, only James Milner and Theo Walcott won more than a handful of caps.

Germany's 2009 U21 team formed the basis of their 2014 World Cup winning team (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/M. Ulmer)

Germany's 2009 U21 team formed the basis of their 2014 World Cup winning team

Now the picture looks different, with only Gnabry making the breakthrough from Germany's 2017 winners while England's world champions at U17 and U20 level make significant strides on the international stage. There are also concerns in Germany that the country's youth system is churning out identikit players. Technically proficient midfielders are commonplace but Germany has few young players capable of the sort of improvisation and direct running which comes naturally to Sancho and Hudson-Odoi and a severe lack of quality strikers, both young and old.

Lack of playing time a big concern for England

But Sancho is also a standard bearer for the difficulties many talented young English players have in breaking in to Premier League first teams. The winger left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund after seeing his pathway to the first team blocked by big money arrivals including Sané at the Abu Dhabi-owned club. Fellow U17 World Cup winner Phil Foden is equally highly regarded at City but has played just 96 minutes in the league this season, compared to Sancho's 1804 Bundesliga minutes for Dortmund.

This disparity is played out across the two squads, with Germany's players having, on average, started more than twice as many top flight games as their English counterparts in their careers to date.

Kai Havertz has played nearly 100 games for Bayer Leverkusen at 19 (Imago/Nordphoto/Meuter)

Kai Havertz has played nearly 100 games for Bayer Leverkusen at 19

"If you looked at the last European Championship in Poland, you’ll see that we were on 19,000 top-flight minutes compared to the Spanish and Italians who were up near 41,000-42,000 minutes in their top league,” England’s U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd said recently.

“It is difficult. I would like them all to be playing regularly. We have some that do, some that don’t. Then we have to decide: is it better for them to be playing in the Championship (second tier) on loan or training with Premier League clubs?”

That increased experience told on Tuesday when Felix Uduokhai fired home an injury time winner to ensure England's under 21s lost to Germany for the third time in a row. While the rivalry between the countries lends its own importance, it's the long game that really counts.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Leroy Sané (17 caps)

    The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

  • Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Serge Gnabry (5 caps)

    The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

  • Kai Havertz (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Kai Havertz (2 caps)

    The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

  • Jonathan Tah (picture-alliance/Revierfoto)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Jonathan Tah (4 caps)

    Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

  • Thilo Kehrer (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Thilo Kehrer (4 caps)

    Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

  • Maximilian Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps)

    A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

  • Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Niklas Stark (0 caps)

    Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

  • Nico Schulz (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/T. Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Nico Schulz (4 caps)

    One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap)

    Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

  • Rio 2016 Fussball Deutschland Südkorea (Reuters/F. Donasci)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Lukas Klostermann (0 caps)

    Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield.

    Author: Matt Pearson


