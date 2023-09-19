  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya flood
Migration
Russia's war in Ukraine
Law and JusticeGermany

Hammerskins: German branch of US-based neo-Nazi group banned

September 19, 2023

German police searched the homes of suspected extremists from Hammerskins Deutschland. It is the 20th far-right organization in Germany to have been banned to date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WV0N
Police raid against members of "Hammerskins Deutschland" in Berlin
Police searched the homes of extremists in 10 German federal states, including Berlin.Image: Dominik Totaro/dpa/picture alliance

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser banned the extremist far-right group Hammerskins Deutschland as well as its regional branches and the affiliated group Crew 38, the ministry said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of the morning, police officers searched the flats of 28 suspected members of the association in ten German states: Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Thuringia and the Saarland.

The German neo-Nazi group is an offshoot of a white supremacist group from the USA and has existed in Germany since the early 1990s.

Why was group banned?

Hammerskins Deutschland stands against the constitutional order and against the idea of international understanding, the ministry said. The purpose and activities of the association were contrary to criminal law, it added justifying its actions.

Concerts organized by the group were used to spread their right-wing extremist ideology, also among non-members, according to the ministry.

Federal and state governments had worked together for over a year to prepare the ban; they also cooperated with US partner authorities.

German intelligence classifies AfD youth wing as 'extremist'

Blow against right-wing extremism

According to the ministry, it is the 20th right-wing extremist organization in Germany to have been banned to date.

The ban is "a hard blow against organized right-wing extremism," Faeser said. This sends "a clear signal against racism and anti-Semitism."

Right-wing extremism is still "the greatest extremist threat to our democracy," she stressed, adding that "this is why we continue to act with all determination to destroy right-wing extremist structures."

dh/jcg (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Lviv on September 19
Live

Ukraine updates: Lviv city targeted by drone attack

ConflictsSeptember 19, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An injured resident rests near a tent in the shade, holding up her head with her hand

Morocco earthquake survivors lack food, shelter

Morocco earthquake survivors lack food, shelter

CatastropheSeptember 19, 20238 images
More from Africa

Asia

Surveillance cameras at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

Japanese companies fear China's draconian espionage laws

BusinessSeptember 18, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of a painting titled "Madame Soler" by artist Pablo Picasso hangs on a white wall.

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

Nazi-looted art: Is Germany delaying restitution?

ArtsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two people get off a bus; in the background is an opposition election campaign poster featuring an image of Jaroslaw Kaczynski and the words 'I am a threat,' Gliwice, Poland, September 7, 2023

Poland: Will cash-for-visas scandal cost PiS the election?

Poland: Will cash-for-visas scandal cost PiS the election?

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

US prisoners head home in swap as Iranians land in Tehran

PoliticsSeptember 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People march in New York ahead of the UNGA this week

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Climate change: Thousands march in NYC ahead of UN summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 18, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage