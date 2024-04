Ariel Henry's resignation as prime minister comes after months of gang violence in Haiti and as a new transitional council is expected to be sworn in.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Thursday, paving the way for the establishment of a new government.

It comes after months of gang violence that has gripped the country, including parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Also on Thursday, a new transitional council was sworn in, with Finance Minister Patrick Boisvert to serve as interim prime minister.

