Klimt's famous golden period begins with the "Beethoven Frieze" and reaches its peek with "The Kiss" and "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I" (shown here). The latter is inspired by the Byzantine mosaic of Empress Theodora (A.D. 547) in the Church of San Vitale. Stolen by the Nazis in 1941, the painting was returned to the Bloch-Bauer heirs in 2006 and sold for a record sum that same year.