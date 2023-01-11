Guitar legend Jeff Beck dies at 78

Beck is often described as one of the greatest guitar players of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Guitarist Jeff Beck has died at 78, his representatives said Wednesday in a statement.

The statement said Beck passed away Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis."

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said.

Beck's style was influenced by a variety of genres, including rock, blues and jazz fusion.

He played the Fender Stratocaster without a plectrum, with his style also incorporating the whammy bar and harmonics.

His first foray into startdom began with English rock band The Yardbirds. The band experimented with new sounds during the psychedelic era of the 1960s, bringing Middle Eastern and Indian influences into the mix.

In the mid-1960s, the Yardbirds not only included Beck in their lineup, but also Jimmy Page, who would go on to perform in the rock phenomenon Led Zeppelin.

Beck later went onto a successful solo career, collaborating with other artists and forming the Jeff Beck Group.

Beck was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame twice, both for his work in The Yardbirds and his solo career.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated

wd/fb (AFP, AP)