Phil with members of his "inner circle"Image: MICHAEL SWENSEN/Getty Images/AFP
CultureUnited States of America

Groundhog Day: Six more weeks of winter predicted

5 minutes ago

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning no early spring this year. The tradition dates back to the arrival of German immigrants in Pennsylvania in the 1800s.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N1o1

"Now on this February 2nd, Punxsutawney Phil, seer of seers, was awakened from his wintry nap at dawn on Gobbler's Knob. Phil looked to the skies and then, speaking in groundhogese," declared that he had seen his shadow, a member of the groundhog's "inner circle" declared on Thursday morning.

Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, is home to the original Groundhog Day celebrations. Every year on February 2, a group of local dignitaries trot out a groundhog known as Phil to the town park at Gobbler's Knob.

There, Phil declares whether or not there will be six more weeks of winter based on if the skies were clear enough for him to see his shadow.

Tradition has German roots

The tradition has roots in Pennsylvani's German-speaking immigrant communities, who first moved to the area some 250 years ago.

It has roots in similar festivals held in some German towns at the time, wherein a badger was the predicting animal.

It is also believed to have ties to Christian traditions. February 2 is the Christian celebration of Candlemas, and legend held that if the weather was cloudy on Candlemas, spring would arrive early.

In Punxsutawney, Groundhog Day includes an entire day of festivities, often attended by thousands of people. It was made internationally famous by the 1993 comedy film named after the holiday starring Bill Murray.

es/jcg (AP, dpa)

