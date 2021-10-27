Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Green party

"Bündnis 90/Die Grünen," Germany's environmentalist Green party, was founded in West Germany in 1980 with a strictly environmentalist and pacifist platform. It has changed a lot since then.

In broad strokes, the Green Party has a voter base of urban, well-educated, high-income earners. It abandoned its strict pacifist stance when it was junior coalition partner in an SPD-led government: In 1999, Green Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer got the party to back Germany's participation in the NATO bombing of Kosovo. The Greens pushed through a nuclear power phase-out and enacted laws easing immigration and same-sex civil partnerships. All DW content on the party and its leaders is collated on this page.

Hinweis für Maskenpflicht auf einem Bürgersteig, aufgenommen am 07.06.2021 in Berlin. Foto: Frank May/picture alliance

COVID: Germany set to end national state of emergency 27.10.2021

Despite a rise in infections, the parties set to form a new government want to end the national state of emergency. But Germany should not yet expect a "freedom day."
Berlin, 21.10.21Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Christian Lindner: The FDP's clever tactician 26.10.2021

The Free Democrats is the smallest of three parties trying to form Germany's new government. But its chairman, Christian Lindner, is proving to be especially ambitious. DW takes a look at the man at the helm.
ARCHIV - 01.10.2021, Berlin: Robert Habeck (l), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und Christian Lindner, Parteivorsitzender der FDP, bei einem Pressestatement nach Sondierungsgesprächen von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen und FDP nach der Bundestagswahl. Das Finanzministerium gilt als Schlüsselressort in jeder Regierung. FDP-Chef Lindner hat nie einen Hehl daraus gemacht, dass er es gerne übernehmen würde. Die Grünen treten auf die Bremse. (zu dpa Lindner signalisiert Anspruch auf Finanzressort - Habeck verärgert) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's Finance Ministry has become a battleground 24.10.2021

With three-way coalition talks for Germany's next government underway, the role of finance minister is in high demand. Christian Lindner of the FDP and the Greens' Robert Habeck both want the job. How important is it?
Berlin, 21.10.21Olaf Scholz (SPD, 2.v.l), Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesfinanzminister, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Koalitionsverhandlungen. Heute beginnen die Koalitionsverhandlungen zwischen SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Regierungsbildung nach der Bundestagswahl.

Germany: Center-left coalition talks officially begin 21.10.2021

With divergent platforms and a promise to have a new government before Christmas, the Social Democrats, Greens and business-focused Free Democrats have their work cut out for them.
Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Opinion: German coalition talks have a long way to go 19.10.2021

The road to a new German government has become clearer: The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to coalition talks. So far, things may have gone well, but negotiations won't be easy, writes DW's Kay-Alexander Scholz.
Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Full text: What SPD, Green Party, FDP have agreed on 19.10.2021

The center-left Social Democrats, the neoliberal Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens agreed on a joint paper as the basis of coalition talks. Here is the full text in English.
6.10.2021, Berlin****German Free Democratic Party (FDP) party leader Christian Lindner gives a statement after a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Free Democrats vote to join formal coalition talks 18.10.2021

The neoliberal FDP has agreed to start formal coalition talks with the center-left SPD and the Greens. With all parties on board, they are a step closer to forming Germany's next government.
19.09.2021 Germany's candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and co-leader of Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens party, speaks during a Party Congress event in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Germany: Green Party agrees to start formal coalition talks 17.10.2021

Party delegates have voted by a large majority to join formal negotiations with the Social Democrats and the neoliberal FDP to form the next government.
Armin Laschet, CDU-Bundesvorsitzender und Ministerpräsident von Nordrhein-Westfalen, spricht beim Deutschlandtag der Jungen Union im Messe- und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland.

Germany: CDU chief Laschet shoulders blame for election debacle 16.10.2021

Armin Laschet, the leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, says he will quit as head of Germany's most-populous state. The announcement came as he took responsibility for the party's poor election performance.
15/10/2021 Robert Habeck (l-r), Bundesvorsitzender von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Annalena Baerbock, Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz, SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, geben nach den Sondierungsgesprächen von SPD, FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl ein Statement.

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP ready to start formal coalition talks 15.10.2021

SPD party leadership on Friday voted unanimously to go-ahead with formal coalition talks, the Greens and FDP are scheduled to hold similar party votes on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Die Bewerberin um den Vorsitz der Grünen Jugend, Sarah-Lee Heinrich, blickt am Rande des Länderrats von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen in die Kamera des Fotografen. Im Mittelpunkt des kleinen Parteitags stehen die Auswertung der Bundestagswahl und die Regierungsbildung.

German Green Party youth damaged by old tweets 14.10.2021

Young Green Party politician Sarah-Lee Heinrich is facing a backlash for offensive tweets she posted as a teenager. The debate sheds light on a phenomenon likely to increase.
hemp store sign for buying organic products made from cannabis sativa plant

German SPD health expert calls on next government to legalize cannabis 13.10.2021

Karl Lauterbach, politician and health expert with Germany's Social Democrats, has said legalizing cannabis would protect users from dangerous impurities. However, police and teachers have spoken out against the idea.

Derzeit laufen Sondierungsgespräche zwischen SPD, FDP und Grünen um die Bedingungen für eine rot-gelb-grüne Ampel-Koalition abzuklären. Die Bildung einer Jamaika-Koalition wird immer unwahrscheinlicher.

Germany: SPD, Greens, FDP make progress in exploratory talks 12.10.2021

The parties that made the most gains in the German election could reach common ground by the end of this week. Differences in tax policy and climate change are said to be the main sticking points in the talks.
11.10.2021 Olaf Scholz (M), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, kommt zu dem Tagungsort für die Sondierungsgespräche. Heute beraten die SPD mit der FDP und Bündnis 90/Die Grünen zur Bildung einer neuen Bundesregierung nach der Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: SPD, Greens and FDP resume coalition talks after tight election 11.10.2021

Two weeks after a tight election, the winning SPD have met with the Greens and the FDP in an effort to hammer out a new German government. This marks the second set of three-way talks among the parties.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Austria: Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to take over chancellorship 10.10.2021

Alexander Schallenberg has already met with President Alexander Van der Bellen and is set to be sworn in within days. The coalition between Kurz's Austrian People's Party and the Greens will, however, continue.

16.06.2021 Annalena Baerbock (M), Kanzlerkandidatin und Bundesvorsitzende von Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Olaf Scholz (r, SPD), SPD-Kanzlerkandidat und Bundesminister der Finanzen, und Christian Lindner, FDP-Spitzenkandidat, Fraktionsvorsitzender und Parteivorsitzender der FDP, stehen zu Beginn einer Gesprächsrunde des Bundesverbands der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft zum Thema Energie- und Klimapolitik zusammen.

German government: What are the chances for a 'traffic light' coalition? 07.10.2021

Less than a fortnight after the general election, Germany's Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens are holding exploratory talks to form a coalition. It would be the first such constellation — if it comes together.

Show more articles