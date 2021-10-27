Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
"Bündnis 90/Die Grünen," Germany's environmentalist Green party, was founded in West Germany in 1980 with a strictly environmentalist and pacifist platform. It has changed a lot since then.
In broad strokes, the Green Party has a voter base of urban, well-educated, high-income earners. It abandoned its strict pacifist stance when it was junior coalition partner in an SPD-led government: In 1999, Green Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer got the party to back Germany's participation in the NATO bombing of Kosovo. The Greens pushed through a nuclear power phase-out and enacted laws easing immigration and same-sex civil partnerships. All DW content on the party and its leaders is collated on this page.
Less than a fortnight after the general election, Germany's Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens are holding exploratory talks to form a coalition. It would be the first such constellation — if it comes together.