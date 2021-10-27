"Bündnis 90/Die Grünen," Germany's environmentalist Green party, was founded in West Germany in 1980 with a strictly environmentalist and pacifist platform. It has changed a lot since then.

In broad strokes, the Green Party has a voter base of urban, well-educated, high-income earners. It abandoned its strict pacifist stance when it was junior coalition partner in an SPD-led government: In 1999, Green Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer got the party to back Germany's participation in the NATO bombing of Kosovo. The Greens pushed through a nuclear power phase-out and enacted laws easing immigration and same-sex civil partnerships. All DW content on the party and its leaders is collated on this page.