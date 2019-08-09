 Greek sculptor Takis dies at 93 | News | DW | 09.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greek sculptor Takis dies at 93

Takis was famous for his contribution to "kinetic" art, which uses motion, light and color to create a sensory experience. A large collection of his work is currently on display at the Tate Modern in London.

A Takis installation currently on display at the Tate Modern in London

A Takis installation currently on display at the Tate Modern in London

Takis, a world-renowned Greek sculptor famous for his artwork using moving lights, shapes and colors, died Friday at 93, according to his foundation in Athens. 

Over his 70-year career, Takis was a pioneering figure in the 20th century "kinetic" art movement, in which works of art use movement, or the impression of movement, to create a powerful visual effect. He was also well-known for large displays of art in public places. 

Read more: Berlin 24/7: Art today, gone tomorrow

Greek sculptor Takis died on August 9, 2019

Takis pictured in 2001 at one of his installations at an Athens metro station

In announcing his death on Facebook, the Takis Foundation said that the artist was a "true pioneer, innovator and legend."

"A prolific and visionary mind, whose ingenuity, passion and imagination was endless, Takis explored many artistic and scientific horizons, as well as music and theater, and redefined the boundaries in contemporary art."

Takis was born Panagiotis Vassilakis in Athens in 1925, and served in the Greek resistance to Nazi occupation of the country during World War II.

Inspired by Picasso, Giacometti and classical Greek sculpture, Takis move to Paris in the 1950s, where he first gained attention for his avant-garde use of magnetic fields, technology, electricity and light. According to his foundation, Takis also spent time working in the US and Britain.

People walk amongst an art installation entitled Le Bassin by Greek sculptor Panayotis Vassilakis, also known as Takis, in the la Defense business district in Courbevoie, suburban Paris on September 1, 2017 as the Arc de Triomphe in Paris is seen in the background. (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

Some of Takis' works were placed in public places, with people mingling among the sculptures

Read more: Tate Expectations - First look inside Tate Modern's landmark extension - on DW News

On Friday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted condolences, describing Takis as a "worldwide Greek, a pioneer, heretical, inexhaustibly creative, he opened new avenues in art."

The Tate Modern art museum in London is currently running a solo exhibition of Takis' work until October 27, which the museum has described as "some of the most innovative art of the 20th century."

  • Doubting Thomas - ein kinetisches Porträt des heiligen Thomas, der am Tode Christi zweifelt. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Mechanical portrait of a saint

    When pressed, a pointer finger touches a male torso: All of Michael Landy's kinetic sculptures require that the viewer set them in motion. "Doubting Thomas" alludes to Saint Thomas, who was haunted by doubts on Christ's resurrection - until Jesus invited him to touch his wounds.

  • Michael Landy Retrospektive - Blick in die Ausstellung im Museum Tinguely in Basel. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Looking up to Jean Tinguely

    Michael Landy never ceased to admire Swiss artist Jean Tinguely (1925-1991), whom he saw as an artistic role model. It's hardly surprising then that mechanical sculptures are an important part of Landy's oeuvre. It's certainly not a coincidence that Landy's first retrospective takes place in a Basel museum devoted to Tinguely.

  • Ein Blumenstand als Konsumkritik - Michael Landy Retrospektive im Baseler Museum Tinguely. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Criticizing consumerism with flowers

    A market stall overloaded with colorful flowers, surrounded by empty stalls and fruit boxes - with installations like these, Michael Landy aimed to criticize present-day consumerism. His critical attitude led him to destroy his entire property, shocking the art world.

  • die heilige Katharina als mechanische Figur. Foto. Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Saint Catherine nods at the push of a button

    When Michael Landy was working at London's National Gallery, he created mechanical portraits of famous saints of the Middle Ages, interpreting them in a modern fashion. When a viewer presses the right button, Saint Catherine responds by nodding her head.

  • Ein Arbeitstisch, übersät mit Papieren, Schere, Klebstoff und Stifen. Handwerkszeug des Künstlers Michael Landy. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    The artist and his tools

    Glue, scissors and paper are among Michael Landy's main artistic tools. The artist and the curator have placed this work table in the middle of the exhibition hall. The intended message is that art isnever still, but permanently in motion.

  • Porträtzeichnung eines ernst dreinblickenden Mannes. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Drawings of friends

    Also shown in the exhibition are simple and straightforward drawings of friends and relatives. Walking through the exhibition resembles a voyage through time with a lot of surprises.

  • Michael Landy zeichnete die versehrten Gliedmaßen seines verletzten Vaters. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    An artistic expression of fate

    Michael Landy even turned the sad fate of his own father into a piece of art. He was badly injured during a work-related accident in 1977, which left him handicapped for the rest of this life. Landy reconstructed his parents' house, filmed it and produced a drawing of his father's limbs were had not been injured, including this hand.

  • Pfeile treffen auf einen männlichen Torso. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    Man at the center

    Arrows striking a male torso - this work focuses on humanity. Landy's art was frequently political in nature. The 53-year old belonged to the "Young British Artists" collective, which shocked the art world during the Thatcher era with controversial activities.

  • Michael Landy vor seiner Kreditkarten-Zerstörungsmaschine. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    The end of credit cards

    Michael Landy, always communicative and ready to explain his work, talks about one of his kinetic sculptures, the "Credit Card Destroying Machine." The Museum Tinguely in Basel has staged the first retrospective of the British artist as a voyage through time, entitled "Out of Order."

  • Umgeben von Bäumen: Das Museum Tinguely in Basel. Foto: Stefan Dege, DW

    'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

    The Museum Tinguely prepares for its 20th anniversary

    The Museum Tinguely is located in the idyllic Park Solitude in Basle. The oeuvre of Swiss artist Jean Tinguely, who was a pioneer of kinetic art, has found a permanent home in the museum. It will celebrate its 20th anniversary after the current exhibition "Michael Landy. Out of Order" will have ended on September 25, 2016.

    Author: Stefan Dege / ad


DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

wmr/msh  (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Berlin 24/7: Art today, gone tomorrow

The German capital's art scene includes installations far from state museums that evoke local history — for a limited time only. DW columnist Gero Schliess stumbles across two and is impressed by the stories they tell. (05.11.2017)  

Tate Expectations - First look inside Tate Modern's landmark extension - on DW News

The Tate Modern in London is the most popular museum of contemporary art in the world. And because of this it’s getting an extension which opens on Friday. (15.06.2016)  

'Out of Order' - Michael Landy's kinetic art on show in Basel

Political criticism that is both stinging and humorous is a specialty of artist Michael Landy. The Museum Tinguely in Basel is now showing the first retrospective of the British artist. (09.06.2016)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Advertisement