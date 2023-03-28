Greece to hold national elections on May 21

The Greek government has called for elections two months early as it reels from a wave of protests over the worst train crash in the country's history.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday that the country will hold parliamentary elections on May 21.

The announcement comes after a deadly train crash sparked widespread protests against the government.

"The country and its citizens need clear horizons," Mitsotakis told the Cabinet. "National elections... will be held on Sunday 21 May," he said.

In line with Greek law, the government had to call an election by July this year at the latest.

Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy party will face off against its main opposition, the left-wing Syriza party which led the government from 2015 to 2019.

"Greece is in a much better place in 2023 than in 2019," Mitsotakis said, according to Greek newspaper I Kathimerini. "Our work continues, of course, we weren't without mistakes."

ab/fb (AFP, Reuters)