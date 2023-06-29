  1. Skip to content
Good Hearing, Healthy Ears

1 hour ago

How can you help prevent hearing loss? What should you do if you have tinnitus? How do you clean your ears properly? We’ve got everything you need to know about ears!

https://p.dw.com/p/4TDNm
DW Projekt Zukunft / In Good Shape | Ohren
Image: DW

Hearing: From the auricle to the brain

Our hearing converts sound waves into physical motion and eventually into electrical signals that are then processed by the brain — and it works around the clock.

 

 

 

DW Sendung "In good shape" Screenshots Sendung vom 30.06.2023
Image: DW

Top tips to clean your ears

What is the best way to clean your ears? How effective are cotton swabs or ear candles? How can you prevent noise-induced hearing loss? Here are our top tips!

 

 

 

Gehörschutz Silikon Ohrstöpsel
Image: IMAGO Images

How earplugs can protect your hearing

Whether it's loud concerts, DIY or traffic, constant noise pollution damages the ears and can affect your hearing — but earplugs can help!

 

 

 

In good shape Thema "Hören"
Image: Iordache Magdalena/Shotshop/imago images

How cochlear implants restore hearing

In cases of total deafness, a normal hearing aid will not help. Cochlear implants work directly on the auditory nerve and can make it possible to hear again.

 

 

 

Symbolbild Ohrenschmerzen Ohrgeräusche Ohrensausen Tinnitus
Image: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn/picture alliance

Learning to live with tinnitus

Tinnitus is a continuous noise in the ear. The cause can be an ear disease, but also a psychosomatic reaction to stress. The condition can’t always be cured, but it can be managed.

 

 

 

DW Sendung "In good shape" Screenshots Sendung vom 30.06.2023
Image: DW

Relaxation for the neck and throat

Fitness coach Tim Bertko shows you a simple exercise to help relax the muscles in your neck and throat.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 30.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 03.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 05.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 01.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 05.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

