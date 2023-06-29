Good Hearing, Healthy Ears
Hearing: From the auricle to the brain
Our hearing converts sound waves into physical motion and eventually into electrical signals that are then processed by the brain — and it works around the clock.
Top tips to clean your ears
What is the best way to clean your ears? How effective are cotton swabs or ear candles? How can you prevent noise-induced hearing loss? Here are our top tips!
How earplugs can protect your hearing
Whether it's loud concerts, DIY or traffic, constant noise pollution damages the ears and can affect your hearing — but earplugs can help!
How cochlear implants restore hearing
In cases of total deafness, a normal hearing aid will not help. Cochlear implants work directly on the auditory nerve and can make it possible to hear again.
Learning to live with tinnitus
Tinnitus is a continuous noise in the ear. The cause can be an ear disease, but also a psychosomatic reaction to stress. The condition can’t always be cured, but it can be managed.
Relaxation for the neck and throat
Fitness coach Tim Bertko shows you a simple exercise to help relax the muscles in your neck and throat.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 30.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 03.07.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 05.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 01.07.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 05.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3