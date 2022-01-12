  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
Energy crisis
FIFA World Cup
BusinessHonduras

Good coffee - The best of the bean

2 hours ago

Coffee production is no longer what it was thanks to innovative growers and brave farmers. Coffee can now be grown using methods that promote biodiversity in fields, plantations and forests, while also ensuring that farmers earn more.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L7Go

David Benitez is one of these coffee pioneers. The young agroecologist from Honduras studied the holistic cultivation techniques used by his indigenous ancestors, and found ways to combine these with modern permaculture methods. David now trains other coffee producers. Teaching farmers has huge potential, as 80% of coffee worldwide is still grown by small farmers. By changing the coffee growing methods they use, these small farmers could actually help fight climate change, while increasing their income.

The start-up "The Coffee Cherry Company” is also helping coffee producers be able to live more comfortably off the fruits of their labor - literally. To make coffee beans only the seeds of coffee cherries are roasted. The pulp of the fruit usually gets discarded. But this company buys this byproduct, and turns it into coffee flour. This healthy and tasty ingredient can be used in cakes, bread and pasta, and has already been dubbed "the new superfood” in the US. It’s a win-win-model, which provides coffee farmers with another source of income, while also protecting the environment and benefitting consumers.  

Another long-forgotten plant that has been re-discovered are lupines. The flowering plant is native to Germany and is already being used as a base ingredient for tofu and yoghurt alternatives. But this brightly blooming legume has even more to offer, as its beans can also be roasted and brewed. Family Klein has developed their very own stomach-friendly coffee creation, called Lupino. The family has been growing lupines on their organic farm for years, and delivers the lupine coffee to customers across Europe. Thanks to short transport routes and production that consumes less water, Lupino is a climate-friendly alternative to coffee.
 

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo "DocFilm"

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A German soldier standing in front of a Puma infantry fighting vehicle

Technical problems plague Germany's Puma armored vehicles

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian election campaign has not led to hope or excitement among the population that is suffering from an economic crisis.

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Tunisia votes: But elections already labeled a sham

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People stand in line to buy medicines at a pharmacy in Beijing, China, on December 14, 2022.

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

Politics18 hours ago03:18 min
More from Asia

Germany

Syrian immigrant using a srewdriver to fit a switch strip

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage