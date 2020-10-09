 Global Teens: Send us your video | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 26.07.2017

Global 3000

Global Teens: Send us your video

Grab your phone, strike a pose, answer the questions below and upload your video here. As a little reward we have a surprise for you!

Watch video 00:45

Trailer: I am Millennium

1. What’s your name?

2. Where do you live?

3. How many siblings do you have?

4. Which professions do your parents have?

5. Do you like going to school?

6. What do you do in your freetime/during the day?

7. What kind of music do you listen to/prefer?

8. What do you imagine the life of children in other regions to be like?

9. What are your hopes for the future?

10. What makes you happy? What are you afraid of?

11. What do you think are the big problems of the world? 

Please fill in this form here

