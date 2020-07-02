Visit the new DW website

Global 3000

Global 3000 – DW's globalization magazine looks at the issues that are moving us today, and shows how people are living with the opportunities and risks of globalization. American toddlers learn Chinese. Afghans study Thai ways of doing things. Mapuche Indians from Patagonia want to take Benetton to court. And what do sheep in New Zealand have to do with climate change? We live in a globalized world. Events in Asia have repercussions in Europe. European reactions have knock-on effects in South America. The situation in the Amazon Rainforest concerns us all. Global 3000 – widening horizons by examining the global consequences of local actions – and vice-versa. We bring you news, reports and portraits on globalization issues. Viewers can contribute to the program by sending in their personal stories and experiences, helping shape a weekly broadcast that gives new insights into the world-wide community to which we all belong. Globalization is all around us – and every week we give it a face with Global 3000.

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 02.07.2020

The world has a ravenous appetite for meat. We produce five times as much as we did 60 years ago. This lucrative - and cut-throat - business causes suffering not only to the animals transported to slaughter, but also to the workers in meat factories.

Millennium Teen: Heng Seiha from Cambodia

Millennium Teen: Heng Seiha from Cambodia 26.05.2016

Heng Seiha is 15 and lives in a village in the Cambodian province of Takeo. His hobbies are reading - preferably about Cambodian history - and playing soccer.

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 07.03.2016

Ending violence against women and creating equal opportunities are just two of the new Sustainable Development Goals. Much is being done to better the lot of women. But is it enough?

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 08.02.2016

Are the urgent climate appeals being issued from Paris the reason that more and more money is being withdrawn from the fossil fuels sector? Global 3000 on the worldwide divestment campaigns against the petroleum, coal and natural gas industries.
African tax experts in Berlin

African tax experts in Berlin 28.12.2015

Can the German tax system help to fight corruption in Africa? 23 African tax consultants are studying at the Berlin School of Economics and Law to try to find out.
The fight against product piracy in Ghana

The fight against product piracy in Ghana 28.12.2015

Ghana had a textile industry it could be proud of. 30,000 people earned their livelihood from it. But lately the market has been flooded with cheap copies, most of which are smuggled into the country from China.
How the Maya are saving their rainforest

How the Maya are saving their rainforest 28.12.2015

The village of Huechen Balam on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula is still surrounded by subtropical forest. The villagers venerate the forest. For centuries, it's protected and nourished them.

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 07.12.2015

The trouble with natural resources - South Sudan's newest export product: coffee; Bolivia's great hope: lithium.
Life for My Child! Part Eight - Four Years On

Life for My Child! Part Eight - Four Years On 30.11.2015

Célia and Helena are two women who live in Mozambique. When Global 3000 met them in 2009, both were pregnant and both were HIV-positive. How are these women and their children doing now?
Millennium Teens in the USA

Millennium Teens in the USA 07.09.2015

Global 3000 talks to the Millennium teens born in 2000 to find out about their hopes and fears, problems and challenges. Like Matija from California.

Global Living Rooms 31.08.2015

How people live tells a lot about their history, culture or social background. In the series "Global Living Rooms” Global 3000 presents homes from all over the world.

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 24.08.2015
The cost of curing hepatitis C

The cost of curing hepatitis C 11.06.2015

Up to 150 million people are estimated to be infected with hepatitis C and it kills around 500,000 people every year. Now there’s hope in the form of a new drug, but it’s expensive. How much should a cure cost?
Philippines: China's brazen land grab

Philippines: China's brazen land grab 08.06.2015

It's not just the Philippines and China that want more from the South China Sea. Other nearby nations like Vietnam and Thailand have expressed their interests. But China is not losing any time.
The Global 3000 Questionnaire: Bangladesh - Nazma Akter

The Global 3000 Questionnaire: Bangladesh - Nazma Akter 20.04.2015

In 2003, Nazma Akter founded the Awaj Foundation to promote workers' rights for the women of Bangladesh's many textile factories. Since the deadly collapse of the Rana Plaza in 2013, her voice has been among the most strident in the struggle for improved working conditions in this country.
Urbanization in China

Urbanization in China 22.09.2014

Chashan is a remote village in the mountains of Guizhou province. The government wants to see its residents and those of countless other poor villages move to the city. Global 3000 accompanies the Long family as it makes the transition. They give up farming in the hopes of finding work elsewhere - and a better education for their grandchildren.
