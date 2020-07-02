Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Global 3000 – DW's globalization magazine looks at the issues that are moving us today, and shows how people are living with the opportunities and risks of globalization. American toddlers learn Chinese. Afghans study Thai ways of doing things. Mapuche Indians from Patagonia want to take Benetton to court. And what do sheep in New Zealand have to do with climate change? We live in a globalized world. Events in Asia have repercussions in Europe. European reactions have knock-on effects in South America. The situation in the Amazon Rainforest concerns us all. Global 3000 – widening horizons by examining the global consequences of local actions – and vice-versa. We bring you news, reports and portraits on globalization issues. Viewers can contribute to the program by sending in their personal stories and experiences, helping shape a weekly broadcast that gives new insights into the world-wide community to which we all belong. Globalization is all around us – and every week we give it a face with Global 3000.
The world has a ravenous appetite for meat. We produce five times as much as we did 60 years ago. This lucrative - and cut-throat - business causes suffering not only to the animals transported to slaughter, but also to the workers in meat factories.
In 2003, Nazma Akter founded the Awaj Foundation to promote workers' rights for the women of Bangladesh's many textile factories. Since the deadly collapse of the Rana Plaza in 2013, her voice has been among the most strident in the struggle for improved working conditions in this country.
Chashan is a remote village in the mountains of Guizhou province. The government wants to see its residents and those of countless other poor villages move to the city. Global 3000 accompanies the Long family as it makes the transition. They give up farming in the hopes of finding work elsewhere - and a better education for their grandchildren.