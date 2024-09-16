More than a dispute over islands - Japan's fear of China

ConflictsJapanMore than a dispute over islands - Japan's fear of ChinaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsJapanMiriam Steimer09/16/2024September 16, 2024China's growing military might and more aggressive foreign policy have led to a sea change in neighboring Japan. Tokyo is saying goodbye to a decades old policy of pacifism, launching its biggest military spending spree since the Second World War. https://p.dw.com/p/4kbC3Advertisement