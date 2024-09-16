  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
ConflictsJapan

More than a dispute over islands - Japan's fear of China

Miriam Steimer
September 16, 2024

China's growing military might and more aggressive foreign policy have led to a sea change in neighboring Japan. Tokyo is saying goodbye to a decades old policy of pacifism, launching its biggest military spending spree since the Second World War.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kbC3
Skip next section Similar stories from Japan

Similar stories from Japan

A Ukrainian refugee in Fukuoka, Japan

Japanese life as a Ukrainian refugee

Nadiia Tsiviliuk tells DW about her experience as one of the refugees that Japan admitted after Russia's invasion.
MigrationOctober 17, 202302:56 min
A fisherman transfers kelp onto a boat at a fishing port in Yokohama.

Using seaweed to mitigate climate change

A seaweed farm in Japan is on a mission to make the eco-friendly super crop a part of people's lives worldwide.
ClimateJuly 15, 202302:20 min
Olive oil produced on Japan's Shodoshima Island

Japan's luxury olive oil industry embraces organic farming

Olive oil produced on Japan's Shodoshima island is considered a delicacy.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202302:56 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Asia

More on Conflicts from Asia

Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
Mapped Out Indien China

Tracking the tense relationship between India and China

India and China share the longest disputed land border in the world – and are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean.
ConflictsMarch 18, 202415:27 min
Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.

China, Philippines row over claims in South China Sea

Manila released footage of China's coastguard firing water cannons at its vessels in disputed waters.
ConflictsMarch 8, 202402:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
cars and guards at Allenby Crossing

Attacker kills 3 Israeli guards at Allenby Bridge

Three Israeli men have been shot dead near the Allenby Bridge crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.
ConflictsSeptember 9, 202401:32 min
Palestinians receive cooked food rations as part of a volunteer initiative in a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis

Baerbock: 'Purely military approach' not the answer

In Israel, Germany's foreign minister has said a "purely military approach" wasn't the solution in Gaza.
ConflictsSeptember 6, 202402:15 min
Show more