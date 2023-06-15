  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
FilmUnited Kingdom

Glenda Jackson, British actress turned MP, dies at 87

35 minutes ago

The Oscar winning actress turned politician "died peacefully" at her London home following a brief illness, according to her agent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SbAZ
Actor and politician Glenda Jackson
Actor and politician Glenda Jackson died at her London home after a short illness according to her agentImage: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The British Academy Award winning actress and former lawmaker Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent said on Thursday.

She "died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side," agent Lionel Larner told the PA news agency.

"She recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," Larner said.

Winner of two Academy Awards

Jackson was considered to be one of the biggest British film stars in the 1960s and 70s, winning two Academy Awards for "Women in Love" and "A Touch of Class."

Following her success in film, Jackson ventured into politics and went on to be elected to Parliament, serving 23 years as a Labour MP.

Jackson served as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair's first government in 1997 and would butt heads with him over the 2003 invasion of Iraq. 

"The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly," she told the Associated Press before the invasion.

Jackson returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015, appearing in Shakespeare's "King Lear" on Broadway, among other roles up until her passing.

kb/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Soldier in camouflage holding military equipment on a military vehicle

How Ukrainian air defense fends off Russian attacks

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An artwork depicts a battle during the Maji Maji uprising

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Off-shore wind farm

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Vor dem 32. Arabischen Gipfeltreffen in Saudi Arabien Baschar al-Assad, Präsident von Syrien

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Politics2 hours ago03:57 min
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and JusticeJune 14, 202302:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society20 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage