GirlZOffMute: HIV-positive Ugandan teen shares her story

Jane Nyingi
February 9, 2024

Have you ever wondered how teenagers with HIV navigate life despite the stigma attached to the disease? A Ugandan teen, Maria Antonia Nalubega, shares her story with our teen reporter, Mubuuke Brandlyne. Maria is the current second runner-up in the Miss Y+ beauty contest for young people living with HIV. What message do you have for Maria and other teenagers living with HIV? #GirlZOffMute

https://p.dw.com/p/4cEVT

Teen reporter:Mubuuke Brandlyne 

Video: Frank Yiga

Editor: Jane Nyingi

