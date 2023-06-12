A teen dad's tribulations

Amos Odhiambo became a dad at the age of 17. His girlfriend, who was a year younger, recently delivered a healthy baby boy. Amos talks to GirlZOffMute teen reporter Silvia Adhiambo in Kibera, kenya about the troubles and regrets that come with his early entry into fatherhood, and the plans he has for his young family.
