  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Climate protests
TerrorismGhana

Ghana communities organize security 'watchdog' groups

Maxwell Suuk
2 hours ago

Refugees crossing into northern Ghana to escape jihadi violence in the Sahel region have raised fears that terrorists are also entering. Local communities are being encouraged to organize "watchdog committees," but some observers urge caution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RxOU
Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a TV reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Can US visa threat ensure fair elections?

Bangladesh: Can US visa threat ensure fair elections?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

CultureMay 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Technology20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage