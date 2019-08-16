 Getting soaked at Victoria Falls | DW Travel | DW | 25.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Travel

Getting soaked at Victoria Falls

With political strife and domestic issue dominating the news in Zimbabwe, the southern African nation isn't exactly focused on tourism at the moment. Sertan Sanderson found why that is a crying shame at Victoria Falls.

  • Zambia and Zimbabwe Victoria Falls (picture-alliance/Arco Images/F. Scholz)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

    Victoria Falls are a World Heritage Site and extend over two African countries: Zambia and Zimbabwe. At 1708 meters (5604 ft), they are considered the widest waterfall in the world. Up to 10,000 cubic meters of water plunge 100 meters into a gorge every second. But the Zambezi doesn't always carry that much water. In the dry season and during droughts, the amount of water decreases significantly.

  • Niagara Falls by excursion boat, Ontario, Canada, North America (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/W. Sbampato)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Niagara Falls, USA/Canada

    Niagara Falls on the border between the USA and Canada live up to their Indian name of "thundering water": depending on the season, 2,800 to 5,700 cubic meters of water per second (98,881 to 201,293 cubic feet per second) crash into the depths here. A fascinating natural spectacle. Niagara Falls consists of three waterfalls: American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe Falls.

  • Argentina - Iguazu-Waterfalls (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ardea/F. Gohier)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Iguazú Waterfalls, Brazil/Argentina

    And another cross-border cascade: The Iguazú Falls are located between Brazil and Argentina. Here, 275 waterfalls plunge into a 700-meter long and 150-meter wide (2,296 by 492 feet) gorge. This natural spectacle has also been declared a World Heritage Site. Footbridges lead very close to the water masses, while the more daring can go by speedboat directly into the large basin.

  • China Vietnam: Ban Gioc or Detian Waterfalls (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd/D. Henley)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Ban Gioc Detian Waterfalls, China/Vietnam

    The Ban Gioc Detian Waterfalls are located on the border between China and Vietnam. The Quy Xuân flows over several steps across the 300 meter wide and over 50 meter high rock walls (984 by 164 feet). The river carries the largest amount of water between May and September. The special thing about it is certainly the dreamlike surroundings — like a landscape from a fantasy film.

  • Venezuela Salto Angel (Angel Falls), the highest waterfall in the world, Canaima National Park (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/Barbier)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Angel Falls, Venezuela

    The world's highest waterfall drops 979 meters (3,211 ft) from the Auyan-Tepui table mountain in Venezuela. It originates from the Río Churún River. On its way down, the water is atomized into small droplets that turn into a torrential river at the foot of the rock face. Salto Ángel, as Angel Falls is called in Spanish, is not easy to get to — only accessible by plane or a one-day boat trip.

  • Iceland Gullfoss,waterfalls (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Gullfoss, Iceland

    Iceland is known as the island of fire and ice. And where there is ice, there is a lot of water. So too with the gigantic Gullfoss (Golden Falls). 229 meters wide (751 ft), it plunges over two terraces into the depths. It is located on the Golden Circle Sightseeing Route and is easily accessible. A path leads to a platform from which tourists can admire the waterfall from close up.

  • Iceland Seljalandsfoss Waterfalls (picture alliance/PIXSELL/F. Brala)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

    Iceland has thousands of waterfalls. Popular is the Seljalandsfoss in the south of the island. Here visitors can step behind the water masses and look through them at the landscape. Especially in the evening, the colours appear especially intense. Perfect for a photo. The waterfall is 66 meters high (216 ft) and is fed by the Seljalandsá River.

  • Morocco: Waterfall at Ouzoud (picture-alliance/dpa/L. F. Postl)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Ouzoud Waterfalls, Morocco

    The Ouzoud Falls on the edge of the Atlas Mountains are the highest and most water-rich waterfalls in Morocco. Over several cascades they plunge 110 meters (360 ft) over red rocks and finally flow into a small lake. Visitors can get down from the upper edge via a footpath. Here one inevitably gets acquainted with free living Barbary apes, which have shed all shyness towards humans.

  • Croatia | Plitvice Lakes National Park (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/P. Williams)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

    The Plitvice Lakes are also part of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage and are a tourist highlight of Croatia. Waterfalls connect 16 lakes arranged in steps. The national park with its many lakes and waterfalls can be explored on hiking trails, by boat or by tourist train.

  • Switzerland tourist boat at the Rhine Falls with Castle Laufen near Schaffhausen (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/Lilly)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Rhine Falls, Switzerland

    The Rhine Falls in Schaffhausen, only a few kilometers from Lake Constance, are 23 meters high and 150 meters wide (75 ft high and 492 ft wide). Visitors can observe the natural spectacle from several platforms. Another vantage point is the small castle of Wörth, which is situated on an island. The gigantic masses of water can be experienced even more directly from a boat.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


  • Zambia and Zimbabwe Victoria Falls (picture-alliance/Arco Images/F. Scholz)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Victoria Falls, Zambia/Zimbabwe

    Victoria Falls are a World Heritage Site and extend over two African countries: Zambia and Zimbabwe. At 1708 meters (5604 ft), they are considered the widest waterfall in the world. Up to 10,000 cubic meters of water plunge 100 meters into a gorge every second. But the Zambezi doesn't always carry that much water. In the dry season and during droughts, the amount of water decreases significantly.

  • Niagara Falls by excursion boat, Ontario, Canada, North America (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/W. Sbampato)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Niagara Falls, USA/Canada

    Niagara Falls on the border between the USA and Canada live up to their Indian name of "thundering water": depending on the season, 2,800 to 5,700 cubic meters of water per second (98,881 to 201,293 cubic feet per second) crash into the depths here. A fascinating natural spectacle. Niagara Falls consists of three waterfalls: American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Horseshoe Falls.

  • Argentina - Iguazu-Waterfalls (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Ardea/F. Gohier)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Iguazú Waterfalls, Brazil/Argentina

    And another cross-border cascade: The Iguazú Falls are located between Brazil and Argentina. Here, 275 waterfalls plunge into a 700-meter long and 150-meter wide (2,296 by 492 feet) gorge. This natural spectacle has also been declared a World Heritage Site. Footbridges lead very close to the water masses, while the more daring can go by speedboat directly into the large basin.

  • China Vietnam: Ban Gioc or Detian Waterfalls (picture-alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd/D. Henley)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Ban Gioc Detian Waterfalls, China/Vietnam

    The Ban Gioc Detian Waterfalls are located on the border between China and Vietnam. The Quy Xuân flows over several steps across the 300 meter wide and over 50 meter high rock walls (984 by 164 feet). The river carries the largest amount of water between May and September. The special thing about it is certainly the dreamlike surroundings — like a landscape from a fantasy film.

  • Venezuela Salto Angel (Angel Falls), the highest waterfall in the world, Canaima National Park (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/Barbier)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Angel Falls, Venezuela

    The world's highest waterfall drops 979 meters (3,211 ft) from the Auyan-Tepui table mountain in Venezuela. It originates from the Río Churún River. On its way down, the water is atomized into small droplets that turn into a torrential river at the foot of the rock face. Salto Ángel, as Angel Falls is called in Spanish, is not easy to get to — only accessible by plane or a one-day boat trip.

  • Iceland Gullfoss,waterfalls (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Gullfoss, Iceland

    Iceland is known as the island of fire and ice. And where there is ice, there is a lot of water. So too with the gigantic Gullfoss (Golden Falls). 229 meters wide (751 ft), it plunges over two terraces into the depths. It is located on the Golden Circle Sightseeing Route and is easily accessible. A path leads to a platform from which tourists can admire the waterfall from close up.

  • Iceland Seljalandsfoss Waterfalls (picture alliance/PIXSELL/F. Brala)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Seljalandsfoss, Iceland

    Iceland has thousands of waterfalls. Popular is the Seljalandsfoss in the south of the island. Here visitors can step behind the water masses and look through them at the landscape. Especially in the evening, the colours appear especially intense. Perfect for a photo. The waterfall is 66 meters high (216 ft) and is fed by the Seljalandsá River.

  • Morocco: Waterfall at Ouzoud (picture-alliance/dpa/L. F. Postl)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Ouzoud Waterfalls, Morocco

    The Ouzoud Falls on the edge of the Atlas Mountains are the highest and most water-rich waterfalls in Morocco. Over several cascades they plunge 110 meters (360 ft) over red rocks and finally flow into a small lake. Visitors can get down from the upper edge via a footpath. Here one inevitably gets acquainted with free living Barbary apes, which have shed all shyness towards humans.

  • Croatia | Plitvice Lakes National Park (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/P. Williams)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

    The Plitvice Lakes are also part of the UNESCO World Natural Heritage and are a tourist highlight of Croatia. Waterfalls connect 16 lakes arranged in steps. The national park with its many lakes and waterfalls can be explored on hiking trails, by boat or by tourist train.

  • Switzerland tourist boat at the Rhine Falls with Castle Laufen near Schaffhausen (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/Lilly)

    The world's most beautiful waterfalls

    Rhine Falls, Switzerland

    The Rhine Falls in Schaffhausen, only a few kilometers from Lake Constance, are 23 meters high and 150 meters wide (75 ft high and 492 ft wide). Visitors can observe the natural spectacle from several platforms. Another vantage point is the small castle of Wörth, which is situated on an island. The gigantic masses of water can be experienced even more directly from a boat.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


Bureaucratic procedures in southern Africa are — like elsewhere in the world — nothing anyone truly ever looks forward to. But at border posts throughout the region, there's almost a sense of calm amid chaos. Officials work diligently to ensure the proper movement of goods and people.

This appears to be particularly true at the border of Botswana and Zimbabwe, where Zimbabwean officials pay close attention to all details and refuse to accept even slightly worn-out US dollar bills to pay for the visa fees, which can make for a hassle if you're not used to spending cash on your travels.

The reason why the American currency appears to be the go-to standard here is the skyrocketing hyperinflation that took place in the country a decade ago, which — according to estimates published by the US-based CATO Institute think tank — saw Zimbabwe's currency lose its value at a rate of 80 billion percent month-on-month during the financial crisis of 2008. A year later, the Zimbabwean dollar, which by that point was being printed in denominations of up to 100 trillion, was abolished.

However, you won't hear the echo of those alarm bells signaling an economy spiraling out of control into abject poverty as you drive 45 minutes from the border post at Kasane to Victoria Falls. Whizzing past elephants, giraffes and other wonderful wildlife on an immaculately asphalted highway, you eventually reach the town of Victoria Falls, where you will notice signs inviting you to visit the world's largest waterfalls. 

Zimbabwe | Elephants crossing the road to Victoria Falls (DW/S. Sanderson)

En route to Victoria Falls: why did the elephant cross the road?

That term, however, is a bit misleading, as the torrents here are neither the highest nor the widest in the world, but with the combined width, height and volume of water passing through, they are indeed home to the world's biggest water mass tumbling down at such ferocious speeds.

A rather wet experience

More recently, these cascading waters hit the headlines in 2019 on account of a report alleging that the Victoria Falls were drying out amid widespread drought in this part of Africa. The story turned out to be a false report, but the knock-on effects were felt throughout the region: many tourists canceled their trip to this UNESCO World Heritage Site over the Christmas holidays, which the region is still trying to recover from; normally, Victoria Falls is frequented by roughly a million visitors a year.

That number, however, reflects visitors to both sides of the falls, as the waters straddle the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. Historically, the Zimbabwean side has attracted more tourists, as most of the cascading waters are to be seen here. But the Zambian side is catching up, offering tourists to try more adventurous ways to explore this unique wonder of nature. 

Zimbabwe | Victoria Falls - view of the main falls (DW/S. Sanderson)

The "Main Falls" look like a wall of water; some tourists actually wade through the water pool at the top in the dry season

From aerial tours in helicopters to bungee-jumping to actually wading through the pools at the top of the falls during the dry season, daredevils of all shapes and sizes can get even closer to the action on the Zambian side of the falls. However you choose to experience the falls, be prepared to get soaked, as water will surprise you from all directions when you least expect it. In fact, this is believed to be the only place on earth where it rains all day, each day of the year as a result of the vapor from the falls.

Even without the adrenaline kicks offered in Zambia, visiting the Victoria Falls on the tamer Zimbabwean side is still a spectacular experience.

Don't go chasing waterfalls

In the local siLozi language, the waterfalls are known as "Mosi-oa-Tunya," which translates as "The Smoke That Thunders." And indeed, this is the kind of spectacle of nature you'll hear thundering long before you can catch a first glimpse of it. The roaring noise of the water starts the moment you enter the Victoria Falls national park.

You have to walk several hundred meters until you reach the first water feature, known as the Devil's Cataract. With a drop of 60 meters, it is the lowest point of the falls, but perhaps also the most intimate. This is where the prelude takes place, where you warm up to what is yet to come.

Then for several hundred meters, you walk along Victoria Falls through rainforest landscapes, witnessing the sheer force of water in close proximity. Surrounded by wonderful bird calls and up to 90% humidity, you enter a micro-climate unlike anything you've ever witnessed before. It's the kind of weather that makes you want to dance in the rain.

The various points you pass have names like the "Horseshoe Falls" and the "Main Falls," but unless you are here for scientific reasons, you won't even notice such details as you stand in awe staring at the majesty of this force of nature. 

Colonial heritage

For the tribes and people inhabiting this beautiful part of the earth, the falls have been part of their lives for millennia. But it wasn't until Scottish missionary and explorer David Livingstone arrived here as the first European in 1855, that the waterfalls started to draw global attention. He named the falls after the reigning British monarch at the time, Queen Victoria. The name stuck, even with the local population.

Zimbabwe and Zambia | Victoria Falls Bridge (DW/S. Sanderson)

Built in 1904, the Victoria Falls Bridge links Zimbabwe to Zambia

Less than a half century later, railroad links to and lodgings at Victoria Falls were built under the directive of Cecil Rhodes, who around the turn of the century was the prime minister of the Cape Colony. Victoria Falls thus became a crown jewel of the British Empire.

Some of that colonial drive and spirit is still preserved today. The Victoria Falls Hotel with its pristine gardens feels like time travel in that regard. It is the kind of place where you will enter multiple drawing rooms and move on to salons and tea rooms where the only reason you're sipping gin and tonic is the fact that is too hot for tea. 

To say that this place is an institution would be an understatement. It's a small British outpost in Zimbabwe that has witnessed little change in over a century. Whether this is a good thing or a bad thing remains in the eye of the beholder. Still, it's quite fantastic to dry off your soaking clothes here while having a spot of lunch.

Zimbabwe | View of the front of the old colonial Victoria Falls Hotel building (DW/S. Sanderson)

The Victoria Falls Hotel is a vivid reminder of colonial times

An uneasy departure

From here, you might want to explore some other highlights in the region, such as the Chobe Game Reserve in Botswana or Lake Kariba in Zambia. But as you leave Victoria Falls, you finally do notice some of the current problems that Zimbabwe is actually facing beneath the veneer of the tourist welcome at the waterfalls. There are more people are begging on the street than elsewhere in the region; vendors are desperately trying to sell trinkets to tourists. And suddenly, you find yourself confronted with some serious decisions like whether there is enough petrol in your fuel tank or if you might want to cut your losses and put up with the 20-minute queue for petrol at the service station.

While cascading waters may be overflowing here, fossil fuels clearly are not. Amid ongoing fuel shortages, you realize that having a full tank of gas is a luxury you bring with you — and take away with you as well.

With economic mismanagement of such magnitude that petrol stations have to ration and micromanage their supplies, it becomes evident that all it takes is just a scratch underneath the surface of the manicured environs of Victoria Falls to understand that enjoying this place is a privilege in more ways than one.

Zambia / Zimbabwe | Victoria Falls. a rainbow in the mist created by the cascading waters (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Wothe)

If you're lucky you will catch a true rainforest rainbow at Victoria Falls

DW recommends

The world's most beautiful waterfalls

Water has always fascinated people. Especially when it cascades thunderously into the depths. Here are ten spectacular waterfalls — from the Niagara Falls to the Rhine Falls. (25.02.2020)  

Related content

Southern African nations seek permission for limited ivory sales 16.08.2019

Should countries with growing elephant populations be allowed to sell ivory legally to selected countries? A UN body is now taking up the question.

Johannesburg Soweto Township Mandela Wandbild

What's left of Nelson Mandela's gratitude to Africa? 11.02.2020

Nelson Mandela's release from prison was due in part to the combined support of African countries. The recurring violence in South Africa today makes one wonder how their role in ending apartheid could be forgotten.

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa 16.08.2019

Southern African nations want to resume ivory trade - Carp fishing ban on Gabonese river - Sports giant Adidas turns 70

Advertisement
DW World Heritage App 360 | Starttafel ENG (DW/E. Yorck von Wartenburg)

Play the DW 360° app and explore German World Heritage sites

Bamberg's old town center, Aachen Cathedral and the Bauhaus in Dessau – all are UNESCO World Heritage sites. With our new "DW World Heritage 360" app you can explore them in a completely new way.  

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  