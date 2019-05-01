 Get to know the concept of the German Verein | Meet the Germans | DW | 01.05.2019

Meet the Germans

Get to know the concept of the German Verein

Sports clubs, charity organizations or groups sharing a hobby: These associations are all known as "Vereine" in Germany — and living in the country, it's a concept you are bound to quickly encounter.

  • four people walking through tall grass holding scythes (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for scythe enthusiasts

    The members of this association, called "Sensenverein Deutschland e.V.," believe in the "revival of the scythe" as an environmentally-friendly alternative to the lawnmower. They say it's not only good exercise; there's also something meditative about this form of mowing. The club organizes classes to promote the proper use of the tool and events to get people scything as a group.

  • The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi greets the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London (Reuters/L. MacGregor)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for tall people

    The tallest living man, Sultan Kosen (pictured here with the world's shortest man), might be tempted to join this association: the "Klub langer Menschen" (Club of Tall People). Open to women at least 1.8 meters (5 feet, 11 inches) tall and men with a height of over 1.9 meters (6 feet, 3 inches), it organizes networking events throughout Europe and publishes a newspaper with tips for its members.

  • wrapped sugar cubes and two fingers holding one (picture-alliance/dpa/F. von Erichsen)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for sugar collectors

    If you never add sugar to your coffee in a restaurant, it's a collection that's easy to start. Germany has some 150 sugar collectors, also known as sucrologists, as well as different associations allowing them to exchange their sugar packets. A German also holds the Guinness World Record: Boasting 14,502 different sugar packets, Ralf Schröder proved he had the world's largest collection in 2013.

  • Two adult men riding bobby cars (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for Bobby Car racers

    Everyone knows that the classic toy, invented in Germany in 1972, was conceived for toddlers. But in the 1990s, extreme athletes started testing the sturdiness of the Bobby Car by holding races on steep roads. The current official speed record, reached in 2018, is 119 km/h. The association promoting this unusual hobby is the "Bobby-Car-Sport-Verband e.V."

  • Rüdiger Weida, bearded and anachronistically clothed, smiles standing next to an FSM sign (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for Pastafarians

    Although not officially recognized in most countries, there are churches of the Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM) throughout the world. One such church in Templin, north of Berlin, made international headlines by clashing with the city on the right to display street signs announcing the time of their service, as other churches are allowed to do. Posing here with the sign is chairman Rüdiger Weida.

  • Jugger players (Picture alliance/dpa/C. Welz)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for jugger players

    Jugger, the brutal game played in the Australian post-apocalyptic film "The Blood of Heroes" (1989), inspired an actual sport whose goal is to get a dog skull — made of foam — into the opposing team's mound. Players are armed with various weapons. Germany led the way in organizing the first international jugger tournament. Teams often have gladiatorial names, such as the Hannover Living Undeads.

  • Two men with long, curled beards (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for eccentric beards and mustaches

    With the world's various beard and mustache championships, it's no wonder that Germany also has a few associations celebrating the art of the spectacularly groomed beard. Jürgen Burkhardt (right), pictured here at a German competition held in Baden-Württemberg, was not only named world champion several times, he is also the founder of the club "Belle Moustache e.V."

  • Three people laughing with arms raised (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for laughter yoga

    Apparently the benefits of voluntary laughter are the same as spontaneous giggling, and forced laughter is highly contagious anyway. That's why people meet up to do it as a group — a practice known as laughter yoga. A list of associations in Germany can be found under www.lachclub.info.

  • Woman pinches her nose shut (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for 'free farters'

    Members of the club "Furz dich frei" (Fart Yourself Free) don't take their mission too seriously. It's a Carnival club, just for fun. Yet 20 years as the association's president didn't look so good on the resume of one county council politician in Rhineland-Palatinate. When they found out about it, citizens asked for his resignation.

  • Motorcyclist with pink bunny suit (Streetbunnycrew)

    10 quirky associations you can join in Germany

    A club for bikers dressed as pink bunnies

    The Streetbunnycrew is the largest charity motorcyclist association in Germany. For their fundraising events, riders wear pink bunny costumes. The unusual combination increases their media visibility and lands them on lists like this one.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


According to a 19th century witticism, whenever three Germans get together, they create an association.

OK, officially, you'd need seven people to legally found an association — known as a "Verein." Yet there seems to be a club for everything in the country: charities, environmental or human rights organizations, sports clubs, groups for hobbies of all kinds, artistic associations, garden allotments, citizens' initiatives, self-help groups, remembrance committees, volunteer fire services, carnival clubs, parent-organized kindergartens and schools — the list goes on.

Yet even though there are some 600,000 associations in the country, there isn't necessarily a stronger concentration of such organizations in Germany than in other European countries. Champions in this category are the Scandinavians and the Dutch.

But what might contribute to the visibility of an association are the two letters added to its name: e.V. That stands for "eingetragener Verein," which translates as registered association or incorporated society.

People in a lake with Santa Claus costumes (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Some groups' hobbies are more refreshing than others: The "Berlin Seals" dip in lakes all winter

Getting organized

If you live in Germany, you're bound to quickly discover such associations. There's also a good chance you'll also become a member of a Verein at some point, as is the case for nearly every second German citizen, according to the most recent survey on the topic by ZiviZ ("Zivilgesellschaft in Zahlen" - Civil Society in Numbers).

If you've always dreamed of becoming the president of something, you can easily join the executive committee of an association, known as the "Vorstand." The details and purpose of the organization, the "Vereinszweck," are listed in the articles of association, called the "Vereinssatzung." Members vote on changes to the executive committee or articles of association in a general assembly, or "Mitgliederversammlung," which has its own set of rules.

Traditional or unconventional

Your first impression of a Verein will vary greatly depending on the first one you meet. Highly traditional ones include, for instance, the "Schützenverein": the roots of these marksmen's clubs (top picture) go back at least to the 12th century. Many of these clubs are exclusively male domains, as is the oldest Carnival association, the Rote Funken, founded in 1823.

Rabbit-breeding clubs also have a strong tradition in Germany. The oldest such umbrella organization, the "Bund Deutscher Kaninchenzüchter e.V." (Association of German Rabbit Breeders), dates back to 1892. These apolitical clubs are cited as the antithesis of the many civil society organizations booming in Germany ever since the protest movements of the late 1960s.

Robin Wood activists in hammocks roped to a railway bridge (Getty Images/C. Koall)

Robin Wood, founded in 1982, is a German environmental advocacy group that stages attention-grabbing stunts

The strongest proportion of associations in Germany is in the field of sports, making up 22.6% of all registered associations according to the 2017 ZiviZ study. There are some 90,000 sports clubs in the country. Football is a long-established favorite; the sport's oldest official association in the country is BFC Germania, founded in 1888.

Germany's largest association is ADAC ("Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e.V.," or the German Automobile Club), with over 20 million members. Europe's largest association of hackers is also a German Verein: the "Chaos Computer Club e.V." was founded in West Berlin in 1981. If hacking is not your thing, Germany has a variety of unusual associations to choose from, as our picture gallery shows. 

