Get inspired! Watch constructive video stories from our fellows  

From Africa to the Middle East, 15 journalists took part in DW Akademie’s Constructive Journalism Fellowship and learned how to inspire people with their stories.
The world is doing terribly. That gloom-and-doom narrative makes many people turn away from traditional media. DW Akademie’s project “The Power of Images – Going beyond the nasty and negative” aims to strengthen constructive visual journalism.
Considering the world to be full of stories, the project focuses on uplifting those that rarely make the headlines. Participants such as Toka Omar Amer Qasseem from Egypt, Lourdes Walusala from Kenya and Isaac Kaledzi from Ghana are like-minded, constructive thinkers from Africa and the Middle East. Some of them are new to video production, some are professional filmmakers.
Yet they are all #Moving Media Forward!
Check out the videos of the fellows!
Video 1: Toka Omar Amer Qasseem, multimedia journalist from Egypt
Video 2: Lourdes Walusala, journalist from Kenya
Video 3: Isaac Kaledzi, journalist from Ghana
This project is part of the global initiative "Transparency and media freedom - Crisis resilience in the pandemic" of DW Akademie and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).