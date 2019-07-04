Germany's Tour de France hope Emanuel Buchmann: 'I'm not a born captain'

DW: Emanuel Buchmann, are you starting this Tour de France with a different feeling than in past years?
Emanuel Buchmann: Yes, I think so. This season has gone superbly for me. Now, I'm captain for the first time and I think it's realistic for me to finish in the top 10 of the general classification. I'm motivated to make that happen.
Are you putting yourself under pressure?
Yes, a certain amount of pressure is there – from myself and my team. Anyone who is focused on the general classification has this pressure. But I see this as a huge chance for me to achieve something.
Riding for the general classification means you can never afford to lose time. Does this mean three weeks of stress?
Yes. People are really nervous in the first week. You have to be careful to get through quickly, not to lose time or even crash. This race is extremely stressful when it comes to wanting to stay at the front of the pack. Fortunately, we're in the mountains by the six stage, and that's when things sort themselves out.
You've taken a big step forward in your development this season and gotten great results. What have you changed?
I haven't changed that much. I'm just a bit stronger, can push a bit further. That can make a huge difference on the mountains though. It's the difference between leading and chasing. I see it as continuous development though. I have taken a step forward each year, and my preparation came off without hitch this year. I'm more mature.
Do you feel like you're getting more respect from the Peloton now?
Yes, I think that other riders have more respect for me now. Many can see how in form I am and so they don't let me push on anymore. That's true of our whole team. Each one of us has taken a step forward and developed. That breeds confidence and so we react differently in races.
You're a team captain for the first time on the Tour. How does this role fit with your character?
I'm not a born captain, one who makes great speeches. But I think that's something that you can learn. At the Vuelta in 2018 I started as captain and that worked well [Buchmann finished 12th in Spain]. I think I can build from that here.
What are you most looking forward to after the Tour?
I'm excited for the calm that follows the hype. I need that after the Tour, and I'm really happy about it. And I need a break too. Preparation for the Tour was really tough.
Emanuel Buchmann, 26, started cycling at the age of 13. He has been a professional rider since 2015. He was German champion in his first year and also raced in his first Tour, where he finished third in one stage. Since then he has developed into a tour specialist and is regarded as one of the greatest German cycling talents since Jan Ullrich and Andreas Klöden.
This interview was conducted by Joscha Weber
Even without Chris Froome, this race will be exciting. The Tour de France promises suspense, even if Team Sky (now called Ineos after a sponsor change) remain the strongest. Our look at the rest of the field shows who will be a threat to the British team.
10 - Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Sunken cheeks, deep-set eyes, skinny limbs and and shaven hair - Enric Mas looks scary to many onlookers. The 24-year-old Spaniard is perfectly healthy and extremely well trained. Mas is strong in the mountains, and was a surprising second in the 2018 Vuelta. This year though, he has been unremarkable. Prediction: It won't be enough for a spot at the front of the pack.
9 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Has Nairo Quintana's time already come and gone? From 2013 to 2016 he was consistently in the top four at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. He was a powerhouse on the mountains, but recently the quiet Colombian has struggled. He has shied away from media appointments, notably around the tough ascents. This will likely be his last chance as captain on the Tour. Prediction: He won't take his chance.
8 - Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)
The hopes of many lie heavy on the on the thin shoulders of Romain Bardet. The gangly climber was meant to end the long drought of the French at the Tour. In recent years, it looked like he was closing in on this goal but at the moment, Bardet, who has a degree in management, is chasing both opponents and his good form. Prediction: He'll lose too much time in the time trial.
7 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)
"We have taken different paths, but are still close and talk to each other every day," Adam Yates said of his relationship to his twin brother Simon. Both are talented contenders in the same classification. In France, Simon, who was captain at the Giro, will likely ride for Adam. He's good on the mountains and solid in time trials. Prediction: Has a chance, but won't win.
6 - Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
A talented rider has now become a potential podium finisher – Emanuel Buchmann impressed in the preparation races for the Tour. The quiet German has become one of the best on the mountain, and has improved in the time trial. The 26-year-old is still lacking the punch and the confidence to seal the big win. Predicton: He'll keep getting better.
5 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
The double of the Giro and the Tour last year proved to be too ambitious. The experienced "shark from Messina" will remember the trials of the race in Italy, one he lost due to a tactical mistake. But his consistency and passion will see the 34-year-old pick up points again. Prediction: The shark is a few teeth short of a strong bite.
4 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
He is over his fear of the descent and has improved on his time trial – is Thibaut Pinot finally ready for a good finish? Nearly. The Frenchman continues to improve and is focused on the Tour. His team is good, but the others are better. Prediction: Pinot will attack, but won't be able to hold off all his opponents.
3 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos)
The defending champion had a moment of shock during the Tour de Suisse. After a bad crash, his dream of a second Tour victory appeared lost. But the 33-year-old Welshman can and will be at the Tour. His preparation wasn't perfect - this year won't be as comfortable as last year. Prediction: He'll still be on the podium.
2 - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
For years, the Dane found himself in the service of other top riders: Jakob Fuglsang rode for the Schleck brothers and was also in the shadows of the Astana team. Now he is captain and it's about time too. He has been the most consistent of all the Tour candidates, and has improved up the mountain as well. Prediction: He will get very close to the yellow jersey.
1 - Egan Bernal (Ineos)
Viva Colombia! The cycling-crazy nation is excited about the next star, one who will enrapture his home country. Egan Bernal has shown exceptional performances of late and as a member of Ineos, he is on one of the strongest teams. At the Tour de Suisse, he was unbeatable. Now he could put his stamp on the Tour. Prediction: He will have Colombia celebrating.
Author: Joscha Weber