'The nightmare': Germany's media react to Trump's victory

Zac Crellin
Published November 6, 2024last updated November 7, 2024

In a country where Donald Trump is deeply unpopular, German media were busy explaining how and why the billionaire won the US election. One newspaper ran an opinion piece headlined with the English profanity "F---."

https://p.dw.com/p/4miGR
German newspapers front-pages with President-elect Donald Trump are seen at a station kiosk in Cologne, Germany
'All power to Trump,' 'The danger in the White House' and 'Trump returns,' read the front pages of some German newspapers on ThursdayImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

Donald Trump's US election victory dominated German headlines on Wednesday and Thursday, even as the country faced its own domestic political crisis.

The election was seen as a referendum on issues like migration and economic policy at home, but also pivotal for geopolitical issues around the world.

Germany's most widely-read tabloid Bild said the election outcome was "the last warning signal for our government" as it attempts to overcome voters' grievances similar to those in the US. The fron page of the paper's Thursday edition read:  

Germany's biggest tabloid newspaper BILD, with President-elect Donald Trump on the frontpage and headlines reading "There he is again!", is seen at a station kiosk in Cologne, Germany
The front page of Bild's Thursday edition read: 'There he is again!'Image: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance

The will of the people

Much of Germany's media was focused on contextualizing Trump's victory for readers in a country where he is deeply unpopular.

An opinion poll held days before the vote found that 74% of Germans supported Kamala Harris whereas only 11% supported Trump.

Yet Trump was "exactly the man that Americans wanted," according to one of Germany's newspapers of record, the center-left, Munich-based Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

"They want Trump," added the US correspondent for the center-left magazine Der Spiegel.

In another SZ article about the makeup of the incoming Trump administration, the newspaper also declared that "one of the most powerful people in the world will soon be Elon Musk."

What Trump's win means for Germany

Bild attempted to decipher the "hidden meanings" of different world leaders' congratulations messages to Trump.

It said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's message signaled to Germans that he wanted to "avoid the impression that closeness and sympathy for Biden could stand in the way of future German-American relations."

Scholz congratulates Trump on victory

National broadcaster ARD's flagship news program, Tagesschau, said on its website that "the outcome of the US election is likely to mean further shocks for German politics."

It also said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was concerned about Trump's unwillingness to support Ukraine going forward.

Tagesshau pointed to one lone reaction that "stood out among the worried and critical voices" in Germany. The leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), said Trump's victory was a clear statement against immigration, economic decline and "misguided climate ideology."

A sense of impending doom

Other newspapers were more blunt.

"Why though?" was asked by the left-wing newspaper Die Tageszeitung, using the English phrase for a headline at the top of its homepage.

Die Zeit, a centrist, weekly paperalso ran an article in its online edition with a single, uncensored English word as its headline: "F---."

In the article, the author compared their experience watching the US election to seeing a mushroom cloud on the horizon.

"When Trump was president last time, he could not stop raving about the size, power and functionality of his red button," the author added.

On the same website, other articles about Trump's win had titles including "The nightmare" and "Now he can do what he wants."

Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20.

Edited by: Rana Taha

