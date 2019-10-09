 Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.10.2019

Sports

Germany vs. Argentina: Player ratings

A young Germany side without any of its 2014 World Cup winners faded after a strong first half to draw 2-2 with Argentina. Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz were on the scoresheet but who impressed and who struggled?

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland vs Argentinien | Tor (2:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

Mar-Andre ter Stegen: His first international start since before Russia 2018 saw the Barcelona keeper beaten twice, though he could do little with either goal. The first was a brilliant header from Lucas Alario which was out of reach while Lucas Ocampos' equalizer took a deflection. He looked comfortable in possession didn't really get the opportunity to stake his claim to the number 1 spot. 6

Lukas Klostermann: Surged round the outside to set up the goal that broke the deadlock, with a little help from the visitors' defense, and offered a willing outlet all night. Again bombed forward after intercepting to start the move for the second. Defensively sound early on but less assured under the late pressure. 8

Niklas Süle: Got away with a shaky short backpass after 10 minutes but played a key role in Gnabry's goal with a pinpoint crossfield ball. Keen to use his physicality to deal with the occasional threat posed by Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala and looked the most secure of the back four. 7

Robin Koch: Niklas Stark's late withdrawal through illness handed the Freiburg man a short-notice debut. The 23-year-old grew more efficient and adventurous with the ball as the game went on but lost Lucas Alario in the box to open the door for the visitors. 6

Marcel Halstenberg: Was unlucky to see a sensational freekick rattle the bar in the first half and was confident enough to play a spot of first half head tennis with a teammate. But Roberto Pereyra did cause the RB Leipzig fullback a few headaches and he too got the jitters after Argentina's first.

Marcel Halstenberg (AFP/I. Fassbender)

Marcel Halstenberg hit the bar in the first half

Emre Can: Slotted in to an unfamiliar center back role. Was happy to step forward in to more familiar territory as Germany started to exert dominance and almost scored on the break early in the second half. Allowed Germany to transition quickly between a back three and a back four but his loose freekick almost let Argentina steal a draw even before they did and he turned his back to deflect the second in. 6

Joshua Kimmich: Captained his country for the first time and was booked inside 11 minutes for a late tackle. Still able to drive through the midfield and dictate the tempo with short, smart passes for the first hour. Did struggle to wrestle back control for his side after Alario's goal though. 7

Kai Havertz: Bright, active and inventive early on and the man most able to find space between the lines despite a deeper starting position than many expected. Used that to great effect, timing his run perfectly to put Germany two up with his first international goal. Great in tight positions but his influence waned. 8

Julian Brandt: Hit the keeper tamely when through after 15 minutes and wasted several other decent positions in the first half. Looked rusty after a stuttering start to his career at Borussia Dortmund and was anonymous after the break. 5

Luca Waldschmidt: A quiet night for the second Freiburg debutant. Played largely from the left in a fluid front three and looked slightly off the pace at times, understandably given he'd never played with most of his teammates. Slightly nervy in possession but pressed well and ran intelligently. 6

Serge Gnabry: Often stationed as the furthest and most central forward and looked confident and full of tricks even before he rode a tackle to stroke home the opener after the silkiest of touchs. Then pulled wide to tee up Havertz to double the lead. Irrepressible, uncontrollable and in the form of his life. Faded a little in the second half and was substituted with Estonia in mind. 8

Substitutes

Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar made their debuts in the second half as Germany were throwing away the lead. While Amiri was quiet, Serdar was robbed of possession for the equalizer. Sebastian Rudy also replaced Havertz, but too late to make an impact.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Leroy Sané (17 caps)

    The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

  • Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Serge Gnabry (5 caps)

    The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

  • Kai Havertz (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Kai Havertz (2 caps)

    The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

  • Jonathan Tah (picture-alliance/Revierfoto)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Jonathan Tah (4 caps)

    Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

  • Thilo Kehrer (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Thilo Kehrer (4 caps)

    Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

  • Maximilian Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps)

    A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

  • Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Niklas Stark (0 caps)

    Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

  • Nico Schulz (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/T. Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Nico Schulz (4 caps)

    One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap)

    Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

  • Rio 2016 Fussball Deutschland Südkorea (Reuters/F. Donasci)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Lukas Klostermann (0 caps)

    Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield.

    Author: Matt Pearson


DW recommends

Live: Germany vs. Argentina

Germany take on Argentina in Dortmund in a repeat of the 2014 World Cup final. Joachim Löw is set to field an experimental team given Germany's injury woes, while Lionel Messi is missing for Argentina. Follow live! (09.10.2019)  

Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

The former World Cup winner and Bayern Munich captain has called time on an illustrious career. German national team coach Joachim Löw has paid tribute to 'one of Germany's greatest ever players.' (08.10.2019)  

Manuel Neuer vs. Marc-Andre ter Stegen: The melodrama that threatens to spill over

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has long been breathing down Manuel Neuer's neck to become Germany's number one. But the rivalry between the two has turned bitter, with Bayern President Uli Hoeness making an unwanted intervention. (25.09.2019)  

Kai Havertz, the candidate for Germany

With both Ilkay Gündogan and Nico Schulz out injured, Germany have to make some adjustments for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland. Joachim Löw might give a young talent the chance to show his quality. (08.09.2019)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is no overnight success

It's been a gradual process but the Bayern Munich forward finally appears to have hit his stride. Four goals against Tottenham in the Champions League may have marked the arrival of the Serge Gnabry era. (02.10.2019)  

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

Shortly after he axed three World Cup winners, Joachim Löw takes the next step in a project he calls 'new Germany'. Some of the key men have already made their mark but nearly half of the current squad weren't in Russia. (19.03.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel | Deutschland vs Argentinien | Tor (2:1)

Gnabry and Havertz on target but Germany squander lead against Argentina 09.10.2019

Germany threw away a 2-0 lead to draw with Argentina in Dortmund. The in-form Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz found the net for Joachim Löw's side, but Leverkusen forward Lucas Alario inspired Argentina after the break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Serge Gnabry

Champions League: Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry is no overnight success 02.10.2019

It's been a gradual process but the Bayern Munich forward finally appears to have hit his stride. Four goals against Tottenham in the Champions League may have marked the arrival of the Serge Gnabry era.

Brazil Soccer Copa America Argentina

Argentina arrive for 2014 World Cup final rematch without Messi and in state of flux 07.10.2019

Five years after they met in the World Cup final, Argentina and Germany are in the middle of difficult transitions. The South American side travel to Dortmund without their captain and several other big name players.

