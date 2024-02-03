  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UNRWA
Russia's war in Ukraine
ECOWAS
PoliticsGermany

Germany: Tens of thousands in Berlin protest far right

February 3, 2024

A spate of protests against the far right has continued this weekend. The marches have been sparked by reports on an alleged plan by extremists, including AfD politicians, to force millions of immigrants to "remigrate."

https://p.dw.com/p/4c0dQ
People holding up signs with hearts
Protesters in Berlin are calling for democracy to be protectedImage: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS

More than 100,000 people have attended a protest rally in the German capital, Berlin, against the far right and its ideology, the latest in a series of such demonstrations across Germany in recent weeks.

The wave of protests follows a recent report by the investigative network Correctiv on a secret meeting, attended by neo-Nazis, businesspeople and members of the political parties AfD and CDU, among others, where a secret plan for forcing the "remigration" of millions of immigrants was discussed. 

Protesters with banner reading 'We say no to the AfD'
'We say no to the AfD,' reads this bannerImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

What has happened in Berlin?

Berlin police said early on Saturday afternoon that 120,000 people were attending the demonstration, with numbers growing.

The location set aside for the demonstration in front of the Reichstag building — the seat of the German Bundestag, or parliament — was overfilled, forcing police to make more space available, a spokeswoman said.

According to a reporter from the AFP news agency, hundreds of people held hands to form a symbolic ring around the Reichstag protecting it from far-right attacks.

Many of the slogans chanted were directed against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which propagates a virulent anti-immigration policy. Some of its members were also present at the Potsdam meeting reported on by Corrective.

More than 1,300 associations, initiatives and institutions had called for the demonstration under the motto "We are the firewall."

A number of other protests against the far right were also taking place across Germany on Saturday.

The slogan 'It affects us all' held up in single letters in front of the Reichstag
'It affects us all!' reads this slogan at the demonstrationImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Political support

Several politicians attended the demonstration in Berlin, including the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD), Saskia Esken, and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, from the same party.

Family Minister Lisa Paus of the environmental Greens, which together with the center-left SPD and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) make up Germany's ruling coalition, was also present, saying, "this engagement is so important in these times."

Chancellor Scholz voiced his support for the protests across Germany in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling them a "strong signal for democracy and our constitution."

The AfD voiced anger at the government support for the protests, asking on X: "What have we in Germany actually come to when a government calls a demonstration against part of the population?" 

Although the far-right party has seen its popularity ratings drop slightly following the Correctiv report, it is currently Germany's second most popular party, coming behind only the conservative CDU.

tj/nm (AFP, KNA)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A massive crowd of people stand in front of the Reichstag in Germany's capital Berlin holding placards.

Fact check: How were German protester numbers estimated?

Fact check: How were German protester numbers estimated?

After large demonstrations against the far right in Germany, a debate about the accuracy of protester estimates has ensued. Just how large were these protests?
PoliticsJanuary 23, 2024
A large crowd of people in central Cologne participating in a demonstration against the far-right. Some of them are holding placards with German language slogans on them. Picture taken late on January 16, 2023.

Germany: Scholz praises protests against far-right

Germany: Scholz praises protests against far-right

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised people who had taken part in a series of protests against the far-right in recent days. An investigative report on alleged repatriation plans prompted the outcry.
PoliticsJanuary 17, 2024
View of the Landhaus Aldon hotel/guesthouse in Potsdam in Germany. Undated archive image. The late November meeting, whose existence participants do not dispute, took place there.

Germany: AfD disputes 'remigration' investigative report

Germany: AfD disputes 'remigration' investigative report

An investigative report alleges that far-right figures gathered in a Potsdam hotel to discuss a deportation plan that could also affect German citizens. Participants disputed parts of the account.
PoliticsJanuary 10, 2024