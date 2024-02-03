Germany: Tens of thousands in Berlin protest far right

A spate of protests against the far right has continued this weekend. The marches have been sparked by reports on an alleged plan by extremists, including AfD politicians, to force millions of immigrants to "remigrate."

More than 100,000 people have attended a protest rally in the German capital, Berlin, against the far right and its ideology, the latest in a series of such demonstrations across Germany in recent weeks.

The wave of protests follows a recent report by the investigative network Correctiv on a secret meeting, attended by neo-Nazis, businesspeople and members of the political parties AfD and CDU, among others, where a secret plan for forcing the "remigration" of millions of immigrants was discussed.

'We say no to the AfD,' reads this banner Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

What has happened in Berlin?

Berlin police said early on Saturday afternoon that 120,000 people were attending the demonstration, with numbers growing.

The location set aside for the demonstration in front of the Reichstag building — the seat of the German Bundestag, or parliament — was overfilled, forcing police to make more space available, a spokeswoman said.

According to a reporter from the AFP news agency, hundreds of people held hands to form a symbolic ring around the Reichstag protecting it from far-right attacks.

Many of the slogans chanted were directed against the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which propagates a virulent anti-immigration policy. Some of its members were also present at the Potsdam meeting reported on by Corrective.

More than 1,300 associations, initiatives and institutions had called for the demonstration under the motto "We are the firewall."

A number of other protests against the far right were also taking place across Germany on Saturday.

'It affects us all!' reads this slogan at the demonstration Image: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Political support

Several politicians attended the demonstration in Berlin, including the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz' Social Democrats (SPD), Saskia Esken, and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, from the same party.

Family Minister Lisa Paus of the environmental Greens, which together with the center-left SPD and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) make up Germany's ruling coalition, was also present, saying, "this engagement is so important in these times."

Chancellor Scholz voiced his support for the protests across Germany in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling them a "strong signal for democracy and our constitution."

The AfD voiced anger at the government support for the protests, asking on X: "What have we in Germany actually come to when a government calls a demonstration against part of the population?"

Although the far-right party has seen its popularity ratings drop slightly following the Correctiv report, it is currently Germany's second most popular party, coming behind only the conservative CDU.

tj/nm (AFP, KNA)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.