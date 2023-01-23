  1. Skip to content
Courtroom scene in Bayreuth
A German court has sentenced two teenagers over a double murder in BavariaImage: Daniel Karmann/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: Teenagers sentenced to jail for Mistelbach murders

1 hour ago

A 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend have received long prison sentences in connection with the murder of her parents in a village near Bayreuth. Altogether 33 witnesses were heard during the trial.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MZhQ

A court in the southern German city of Bayreuth on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old man to 13 years and six months in prison for stabbing the parents of his girlfriend to death early last year.

The now 17-year-old elder daughter of the slain couple, who were both doctors, was also sentenced to nine years and six months' detention. She was found to have assisted in the killing in the village of Mistelbach, near Bayreuth in the state of Bavaria.

The daughter was said to have taken part in planning the murders and to have prevented her siblings from intervening or alerting police while the stabbings were taking place.

Defense lawyers had called for her acquittal, saying there was no evidence of her complicity in the crime.

Both defendants were sentenced according to juvenile law and the trial was largely held without any public attendance because of their age at the time of the offenses.

What happened in Mistelbach?

The two murder victims, a man aged 51 and his wife, aged 47, were found dead by police who had been alerted by neighbors after cries were heard from the house.

The couple had been living in the house with their four children, all aged under 18.

The man who has now been sentenced for the murder turned himself into police following the killings.

tj/rc (dpa, AFP)

 

