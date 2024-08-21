Germany takes sick children from Ukraine's bombed hospital

ConflictsGermanyGermany takes sick children from Ukraine's bombed hospitalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyAnna Savchuk | Anna Pshemyska | Alex Mänz08/21/2024August 21, 2024German clinics are now treating 10 Ukrainian children after Russian attacks damaged Kyiv's largest children's hospital. One of them is two-year old Dmytro, who is continuing his cancer treatment in Munich.https://p.dw.com/p/4jWX8Advertisement