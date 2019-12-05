Germany: Shooting in Rot am See, several presumed dead

German authorities tweeted Friday that several people have been left injured and some "presumably" dead in a building in the southwestern town of Rot am See near Aalen in Baden-Württemberg.

German media such as the Bild and the Welt reported that six people were killed in the attack.

Police said that preliminary indications show that the shooting was linked to "a personal relationship" conflict and tweeted that the suspect was arrested shortly after the attack.

More to come ...