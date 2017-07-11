 Germany: Several injured after train derails in Bavaria | News | DW | 03.06.2022

News

Germany: Several injured after train derails in Bavaria

Several people were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen region of Bavaria on Friday. The incident sparked large-scale rescue operations.

DW News Breaking

Several people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

"There are at least several injured people," a police spokesperson said. "There is a large operation currently underway."

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the train or what cause the train to jump from the track. 

Martin Breitkopf, a reporter in Bavaria for Germany's public ARD network, wrote on Twitter that rescue operations were underway. 

More to come on this breaking news story as details become available.

 

