Germany: Several injured after train derails in Bavaria

Several people were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen region of Bavaria on Friday. The incident sparked large-scale rescue operations.
"There are at least several injured people," a police spokesperson said. "There is a large operation currently underway."
It was not immediately clear how many people were on the train or what cause the train to jump from the track.
Martin Breitkopf, a reporter in Bavaria for Germany's public ARD network, wrote on Twitter that rescue operations were underway.
More to come on this breaking news story as details become available.