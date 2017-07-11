Germany: Several injured after train derails in Bavaria

Several people were injured on Friday when a passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

"There are at least several injured people," a police spokesperson said. "There is a large operation currently underway."

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the train or what cause the train to jump from the track.

Martin Breitkopf, a reporter in Bavaria for Germany's public ARD network, wrote on Twitter that rescue operations were underway.

