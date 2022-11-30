  1. Skip to content
A German passport resting on a scattered pile of other mock passports
The new rules will make it easier to get citizenship in the country Image: Maksym Yemelyanov/Zoonar/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany seeks looser immigration rules for non-EU workers

1 hour ago

Germany's Cabinet is pushing for a point system for skilled non-EU workers and plans to grant immigrants from the West Balkans access to their job market for an unlimited amount of time.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KIGA

The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday to immigration reform in a bid to secure more skilled workers.

Europe's biggest economy is currently experiencing a lack of roughly half a million people to its workforce and wants to make up for the shortfall.

The federal government said it wanted to boost immigration and training to tackle a skills shortage which is hampering the country's economy at a time of weakening growth. Meanwhile, an aging population is increasing pressure on the public pension system.

Germany is also keen on granting immigrants from the Western Balkan countries that are not in the EU, such as Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia, access to their job market for an unlimited amount of time.

The proposals to amend the Skilled Immigration Act, first introduced in March 2020, include an "opportunity card for jobseekers."

The policy is based on a new points system which considers attributes such as language skills and work experience and not just formal qualifications.

Is Germany's new 'green card' a real opportunity?

Shortage of workers in health care, IT and construction sectors

Germany's Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said: "We've got a lot to offer, we've got great jobs and we need to strengthen that [image] abroad,'' he said, adding that it was in the country's interest to present itself as a cosmopolitan society that's welcoming to immigrants.

The Cabinet is yet to draw up a formal bill, and expects to do so early next year. It would then need to be approved in parliament before German politicians could pass it into law.

Experts say Germany needs some 400,000 skilled immigrants to arrive each year as the country's ageing workforce shrinks, particularly to fill vacancies in the health care, IT and construction sectors.

Germany plans to relax citizenship rules

msh, jsi/jcg (AP, Reuters, dpa)

