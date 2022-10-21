Germany receives first hydrogen shipment from UAE

UAE Industry Minister Sultan Al Jaber, who was also at Friday's ceremony, said his country had put much effort into hydrogen technology and was willing to work with Germany in the quest for new advances.
World's first hydrogen train runs in Germany
Modest beginnings
Friday's delivery in Hamburg was of just a single container with 13 metric tons (14.3 US tons) of liquid ammonia, a common way to store the gas, which is difficult to transport. However, further shipments are planned.
The hydrogen delivered was also "blue" hydrogen, which is manufactured using fossil fuels. To meet its ambitious climate target of cutting greenhouse emissions to "net zero" by 2025, Germany is hoping to make the switch to "green" hydrogen created with the help of renewable energy.
Hamburg is hoping to become a hydrogen hub and has plans to build an electrolysis facility that could process the fuel.
For now, however, Habeck noted that imports will also be key to building up supplies.
How close is Germany to 'green' hydrogen?
