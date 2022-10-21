  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
UAE Industry Minister Sultan al Jaber and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck (R.) with UAE Industry Minister Sultan Al JaberImage: Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany receives first hydrogen shipment from UAE

15 minutes ago

The first official delivery of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates has arrived in Hamburg. Germany hopes the fuel will help replace coal and natural gas in energy-intensive industries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXUf

Germany took formal delivery of its first batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates on Friday as a deal negotiated by Economy Minister Robert Habeck during a visit there earlier this year.

Habeck was at a ceremony in the northern port city of Hamburg to mark the occasion and opened a gas spigot in a symbolic gesture.

"Now more than ever we have to pull forward the switch to hydrogen," said Habeck.

Germany has been looking to hydrogen as a possible "greener" replacement for fossil fuels in industry in a bid to reach climate targets, but the "switch" has been hastened by Russia cutting off gas exports amid tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

UAE Industry Minister Sultan Al Jaber, who was also at Friday's ceremony, said his country had put much effort into hydrogen technology and was willing to work with Germany in the quest for new advances.

World's first hydrogen train runs in Germany

Modest beginnings

Friday's delivery in Hamburg was of just a single container with 13 metric tons (14.3 US tons) of liquid ammonia, a common way to store the gas, which is difficult to transport. However, further shipments are planned.

The hydrogen delivered was also "blue" hydrogen, which is manufactured using fossil fuels. To meet its ambitious climate target of cutting greenhouse emissions to "net zero" by 2025, Germany is hoping to make the switch to "green" hydrogen created with the help of renewable energy.

Hamburg is hoping to become a hydrogen hub and has plans to build an electrolysis facility that could process the fuel.

For now, however, Habeck noted that imports will also be key to building up supplies.

How close is Germany to 'green' hydrogen?

tj/sms (AP, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Berlin Briefing newsletter

Berlin Briefing newsletter
www.dw.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A picture of a COSCO container ship mooring in the Hamburg port

Germany at odds over Chinese investors

Business4 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika Ghana Geschäfte geschlossen Handel

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Ghana and Zambia race to secure IMF bailouts

Business8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

Business8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Etgar Keret

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Etgar Keret at the Jewish Museum Berlin

Literature14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Three people monitoring video screens at the Greek border patrol control room at the Evros River

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Abuse accusations leveled against Frontex, Greece

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Drone attacks on Kyiv

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Israel’s Ukraine dilemma?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Satellite image of melting glaciers

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Could melting glaciers cause future pandemics?

Science4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage