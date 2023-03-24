  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
An empty train station
Two unions announced the day of action on ThursdayImage: Matthias Rietschel/picture alliance/dpa
BusinessGermany

Germany: Rail Union boss defends upcoming massive strike

Muteti Ngwili
46 minutes ago

German rail union boss Martin Burkert has defended a pending massive strike that will paralyze much of Germany's transport sector next week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PBG9

The chief of the EVG (Railway and Transport Union), which is joining the huge Verdi services union  to press for a pay increment for their members amid increasing inflation, on Friday defended the planned action.

Ahead of the one-day strike on Monday,  which is set to shut down rail and other transport services, EVG head Martin Burkert said: "No we are not going too far."

What the union boss said

"It's definitely historic that we have the momentum at the same time that we are in difficult pay talks," Burkert said.

He pleaded for understanding from the traveling public saying, "we know that we will of course affect and impact very many travelers."

Burkert noted that the unions had no other choice now apart from going on strike for their demands to be met.

He also articulated the hope that the employers would pick a lesson from the strike and present a serious offer.

With a huge debate ongoing about the right to strike, the boss described it as a "sharp sword" but insisted that the unions were using it responsibly.

Two Deutche Bahn trains at a station
The planned strike will cripple transport services across GermanyImage: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

He compared the relatively few strike days in Germany with other countries. He noted current strike waves in France were political in nature something completely different in Germany.

The two unions are focusing on pay demands and work contracts he said. He also accused the state-owned rail company Deutsche Bahn of making a "fake offer."

A suitable offer for negotiations is expected by the unions in the coming weeks before talks with the employers scheduled for April 24 and 25, he said.

Rail and air hubs hard hit

The planned strike on Monday aims to bring operations to a standstill in all rail traffic and  many airports.

Major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich alongside inland shipping will witness the suspension of normal operations. Major motorways will also be affected by the crippling strike.

According to Deutsche Bahn, there is no way even to run on an emergency timetable for long-distance trains on Monday.

A spokesperson said, "it is no use traveling a short distance with an Intercity or an ICE." This is because the train would have to stop somewhere on its journey since the signal box workers would be on strike, said a company spokesperson in Berlin.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts3 hours ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

CultureMarch 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Logs and wood pellets piled up

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics22 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage