CrimeGermany

Germany: Police raid 'Reichsbürger' sites amid coup trial

June 4, 2024

Police searched 10 properties in three states, investigating two potential supporters of the far-right "Reichsbürger" movement. Meanwhile, alleged ringleader and noble Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss was in court in Frankfurt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gdIG
Several police officers stationed near the doorways of a property in Althengstett in Baden-Württemberg during raids on June 4, 2024.
One of the search targets was this building in Althengstett in Baden-Württemberg in the southwestImage: Thomas Fritsch/dpa/picture alliance

Germany's federal prosecutor's office announced police raids of several properties in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, and Schleswig-Holstein on Tuesday. 

One of the larger police operations was visible in the municipality of Althengstett in Baden-Württemberg in the southwest, where the two suspects being investigated as part of Tuesday's operation reside. 

Several police vehicles parked on a rural road in the vicinity of Althengstett in Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany amid raids on properties of people suspected of assisting the "Reichsbürger" group. Two police officers walking down the road next to the vehicles are prominently visible in the center of the shot. June 4, 2024.
Althengstett is located a short drive west of Stuttgart, not that far east of the border to FranceImage: Waldemar Gress/EinsatzReport24/picture alliance

They are suspected of supporting the far-right "Reichsbürger" (or "Citizens of the Reich" in English) movement, which does not recognize the formation of modern Germany after World War II. 

Several senior members, including alleged ringleader and German noble Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss, were accused late in 2022 of plotting a coup and are currently on trial. Tuesday's raids coincided with another trial day in Frankfurt in that case, with the businessman and aristocrat among those present in court. 

Heinrich XIII. Prinz Reuss outside a courtroom in Frankfurt amid the ongoing trial involving him and others. Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Heinrich XIII is a member of the House of Reuss that used to rule much of what's now the state of Thuringia in Germany, around the cities of Gera and GreizImage: Boris Roessler/dpa Pool/picture alliance

The suspects under investigation in Tuesday's raids are reportedly suspected of making properties available to the group for recruiting and fundraising events.

More to follow... 

msh/rc (AFP, dpa) 

