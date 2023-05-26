  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
A close-up of Roger Waters performing in Munich
Roger Waters' concerts in Germany have been marred by controversyImage: Angelika Warmuth/dpa/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

German police probe Roger Waters over Nazi-style uniform

31 minutes ago

The Pink Floyd co-founder wore a Nazi-style uniform at a concert in Berlin. Several other German cities previously tried to cancel the musician's shows after he was accused of anti-Semitism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RsEH

German police have launched an investigation into Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters after he appeared on stage in Berlin last week wearing a Nazi-style uniform and firing an imitation machine gun.

Waters' outfit comprised of a long black coat with a red armband featuring a Swastika-like emblem of two crossed hammers.

"We are investigating on suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to used to glorify or justify Nazi rule, thereby disturbing the public peace," a police spokesperson told the AFP news agency on Friday.

Nazi uniforms, flags and other symbols are banned in Germany, but police said Waters is being investigated under a separate law of "incitement of the people."

Once the investigation is concluded, police will hand the findings to Berlin prosecutors who will decide whether to pursue any charges.

Accusations of anti-Semitism

Waters is a well known advocate for Palestinians, but he has also been accused of anti-Semitism, which he denies.

During his German tour, including at the Berlin concert, he flashed the names of several deceased people on-screen.

Among these names were Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager who died in a concentration camp, and Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian-American journalist who was shot dead while reporting on violence in the West Bank, prompting accusations of Holocaust relativization.

"Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust," Israel's Foreign Ministry tweeted earlier this week.

Waters' shows also often feature giant inflatable pigs emblazoned with aggressive or brooding slogans. Some of these had the Star of David painted on them.

Several German cities previously tried, unsuccessfully, to cancel Waters' concerts after Jewish groups, including the Central Council of Jews, accused the rockstar of anti-Semitism.

However, some fans came to the defense of Waters on social media, arguing that the performance in Berlin and the armband emblem were a recreation of the satirical scene from the 1982 the feature film based on the band's hit album "The Wall," which was a critique of fascism.

zc/nm (AFP, Reuters, AP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Roger Waters performs in Chicago, July 26, 2022.

Roger Waters concerts canceled in Poland because of his Ukraine comments

Roger Waters concerts canceled in Poland because of his Ukraine comments

Roger Waters' concerts in Poland have been canceled after he commented on the war in Ukraine. Krakow City Council has said it will discuss declaring the Pink Floyd musician "persona non grata."
PoliticsSeptember 25, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the podium with flags behind him

Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two girls stand next to a makeshift shelter. Behind them are other shelters made out of pieces of material and branches; the earth is bare and sandy.

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Refugees from Sudan in Chad face desperation

Conflicts11 hours ago03:34 min
More from Africa

Asia

Military hardware is displayed during a parade to celebrate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

How India is supporting Myanmar's military with arms

PoliticsMay 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Heating in Germany

German government gets heated over heating law

German government gets heated over heating law

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Foreign students in Germany: Anna from Romania

Foreign students in Germany: Anna from Romania

Society5 hours ago05:52 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A mother and father hold two children in their arms while looking out a window

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

Lebanon struggles with high suicide rates

HealthMay 25, 202303:42 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA Socialist Rifle Association

A US rifle association with a socialist twist

A US rifle association with a socialist twist

Society2 hours ago03:07 min
More from North America
Go to homepage